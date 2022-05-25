Vivo X80 vs Xiaomi 12 Pro – Which Smartphone is Better?

The Chinese smartphone brand Vivo launched its Vivo X80 series recently which goes on sale in India today. The series consists of two models – Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro. While the Pro model is the high-end smartphone in the series, the vanilla Vivo X80 comes with considerably amazing specs as well. The specs of the Vivo X80 enable it to go head-to-head with Pro models from other brands such as Xiaomi 12 Pro which was also introduced this year. Let’s take a look at the comparison between Vivo X80 and Xiaomi 12 Pro.

Vivo X80 vs Xiaomi 12 Pro – Display

The newly launched Vivo X80 comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate support. The device offers a Full HD+ resolution of 2400×1080 pixels and features a curved panel.

Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with a 6.73-inch 2K+ true 10-bit AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, 1500nits of maximum brightness and HDR10+ certification along with Dolby Vision. The LTPO 2.0 technology featured in the device allows it to switch between 120Hz and 1Hz refresh rates.

Vivo X80 vs Xiaomi 12 Pro – Performance

Vivo X80 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. The chipset on the device is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The handset operates on Android 12 out of the box with a layer of Funtouch OS 12 on top.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage as well. The Xiaomi 12 Pro runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 12 out of the box.

Vivo X80 vs Xiaomi 12 Pro – Camera Specs

Vivo X80 features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP main camera with OIS along with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12MP telephoto lens. The device comes with support for up to 20x digital zoom and features a 32MP selfie camera at the front.

Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup featuring three 50MP sensors. There’s a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with a FOV of 115 degrees, a 50MP Wide Camera featuring a 24mm equivalent focal length, and a 50MP telephoto camera with a 48mm equivalent focal length. The front of the smartphone features a 32MP selfie camera.

Vivo X80 vs Xiaomi 12 Pro – Battery and Price

Vivo X80 is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. The Vivo X80 has been launched in two storage options with its base 8GB + 128GB variant priced at Rs 54,999 and the 12GB + 256GB variant priced at Rs 59,999.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is backed by a 4600mAh battery with support for 120W HyperCharge technology. The Xiaomi 12 Pro has been launched with two storage options in India –

8GB + 128GB = Rs 62,999

12GB+ 256GB = Rs 66,999