Airtel and Vi Prepaid Plans Under Rs 300 Which Are Pretty Similar

The two private telecom operators of India – Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea provide a ton of prepaid plans for their subscriber base. The telecom operators have something to offer for everyone and for those who are looking for plans under budget which offer adequate data, the telcos have multiple options. Mentioned in the article are the prepaid plans provided by Airtel and Vi under Rs 300 that are pretty similar.

Airtel Plans

The cheapest plan from Airtel comes at a price tag of Rs 155. For Rs 155, Airtel offers a total of 1GB of data along with unlimited voice calls and 300 SMS. The plan has a validity period of 24 days. Next, the telecom giant offers another short-term pack at a price tag of Rs 179. For Rs 179, Airtel users receive 2GB of total data along with unlimited voice calls and 300 SMS for a validity period of 28 days.

Next, Airtel offers a few daily data plans that are priced under Rs 300. The cheapest daily data plan comes at a price tag of Rs 209 and offers 1GB of data per day for a validity period of 21 days. The pack offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Apart from this, there are a few more 1GB/Day packs from Airtel that are priced below Rs 300.

For a price tag of Rs 239, users receive 1GB of data every day for a validity period of 24 days along with truly unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Similarly, Airtel offers another prepaid plan for Rs 265 that provides 1GB of data per day for a validity period of 28 days along with truly unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. Lastly, for just under Rs 300, Airtel has added a new monthly pack. For Rs 296, Airtel users get 25GB of total data along with truly unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. The validity of the pack is 1-month.

It is to be noted that all the mentioned plans from Airtel come with access to a free trial of mobile edition Amazon Prime Video for a month along with some other benefits such as access to Wynk Music.

Vi Prepaid Plans

Vodafone Idea or Vi’s cheapest plan comes at a price tag of Rs 98 for which the telco offers 200MB of data for 15 days with unlimited voice calls but no outgoing SMS. Next Vi offers, a similar pack priced at Rs 129 which offers 200MB of data for 18 days with unlimited voice calls and no SMS.

After this Vi has a prepaid plan priced at Rs 149. For Rs 149, Vi users receive 1GB of data per day for a validity period of 21 days with unlimited voice calls and no SMS. The telco also offers a plan at Rs 155 for which users get 1GB of data per day for a validity period of 24 days with unlimited voice calls and no SMS.

Just like Airtel, for Rs 179, Vi users receive 2GB of total data along with unlimited voice calls and 300 SMS for a validity period of 28 days. Vi also offers a plan priced at Rs 195 that offers 2GB data for 31 day validity period with unlimited voice calls and 300 SMS. After this, Vi offers some daily data plans starting at Rs 199. For Rs 199, users receive 1GB of data every day for a validity period of 18 days along with truly unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

Similarly, Vi offers another prepaid plan for Rs 219 that provides 1GB of data per day for a validity period of 28 days along with truly unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. Again, just like Airtel For a price tag of Rs 239, Vi offers 1GB of data every day for a validity period of 24 days along with truly unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.