Airtel and Vi Offer These 28-Day Validity Prepaid Packs Under Rs 300

Airtel and Vodafone Idea both provide quite similar prepaid plans when it comes to the pricing and validity period of the plans. If you are looking for affordable prepaid plans with short-term validity, both the telcos offer packs that cost less than Rs 300. In this article, we are going to take a look at the prepaid plans offered by Airtel and VI under Rs 300 with 28-day validity.

Plans Under Rs 300

The first plan on the list is a 1GB/day plan offered by both the telcos. Airtel offers a 1GB per day daily data plan at a cost of Rs 265 for a validity period of 28 days and offers truly unlimited calls with 100 SMS/day. On the other hand, Vi offers a 1GB per day plan at a cost of Rs 269 along with truly unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day as well which has a validity period of 28 days.

The next on the list is 1.5GB/day daily data plans, Airtel provides a prepaid plan that offers 1.5GB data/day at a cost of Rs 299 for a validity period of 28 days. The pack offers truly unlimited data as well as 100 SMS per day. Vi offers the same 1.5GB per day data plan with 28 days validity at a price tag of Rs 299 as well. The pack from Vi also includes unlimited voice calls along with 100 SMS/day.

Here’s What You Can Get Under Rs 500

In a similar way, both the telcos offer plans that cost less than Rs 500. Both Airtel and Vi offer 2GB per day prepaid plans at a cost of Rs 359 for a validity period of 28 days that comes with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day.

Talking about the 2.5GB/day daily data plans, Vi actually offers a prepaid plan that is cheaper than that of Airtel. Airtel offers a 2.5GB per day plan with 28 days validity at a price tag of Rs 449 which also includes unlimited voice calls along with 100 SMS/day. Vi, on the other hand, offers the same 2.5GB/day data plan at a cost of Rs 409 for a validity period of 28 days and offers truly unlimited calls with 100 SMS/day.

Vi also offers 3GB a day plans at a cost of Rs 475 along with truly unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day as well that has a validity period of 28 days.