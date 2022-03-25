Vivo Pad Design Details Surfaces as Brand Shares Teaser Images

The Chinese smartphone brand is soon going to launch its first tablet in China and has already confirmed that it would be the Vivo Pad. The company is expected to launch its Vivo Pad later this year in China., however, the brand is yet to provide details on the launch timeline of the device. Speculations suggest that the brand will announce the launch date on March 28 ahead of which it has dropped some teaser images of the device. Let’s take a look.

Design Details for Vivo Pad

The images dropped by the company has provided us with some information regarding the design of the tablet. The images also confirm that the Vivo Pad will come with additional accessories such as a Bluetooth keyboard and a smart stylus. It can be seen in the images that the tablet has a flat frame that houses the power and volume buttons on the right edge. The device also has uniformly-thin bezels on all sides. The front camera has been placed on the right bezel which becomes the top when the device is rotated horizontally. There are two speakers each on either side of the USB Type-C port along with two more such speaker cutouts at the top bezel, meaning that the tablet will have a quad-speaker setup.

Specification Details on Vivo Pad

It is expected that Vivo will launch its Vivo Pad in 2022 as an affordable device. It is being speculated that the tablet will be backed by Snapdragon 870 SoC. The mentioned processor, if true, will make the tablet apt for gaming or any other intense activity like video editing. The leak surfaced online also suggests the battery details of the device. It is expected that the upcoming Vivo Pad will be backed by an 8040mAh battery and will support 44W fast charge technology.

Talking about the display of the device, Vivo Pad is speculated to feature an 11-inch display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels with a 120Hz refresh rate. However, it is yet to be determined whether the company will use an AMOLED or an LCD display for its tablet. The device will also feature a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 13MP camera along with an 8MP secondary lens. The front of the device will also feature an 8MP camera.

The rumours suggest that the tablet will not have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, which means that the device could feature an AI face unlock for security. According to previous reports, Vivo Pad could operate on Android 12-based Origin OS out of the box.