Oppo Find X5 Pro Spotted at Geekbench, Listing Suggests Snapdragon 8 Gen1 and Android 12 OS

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo is gearing up for the launch of its Oppo Find X series devices that is expected to consist of Oppo Find X5 and Find X5 Pro smartphones. The smartphones will arrive in China with model numbers PFEM10 and PFFM10 model numbers whereas the global variants are expected to have model numbers CPH2307 and CPH2305. Speculations suggest that the company may showcase the handsets at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 tech trade show scheduled for the latter part of February. Now in a new development, Oppo Find X5 Pro has been supposedly spotted at Geekbench benchmarking site.

Details Under Geekbench Listing

The Oppo smartphone has been listed under the Geekbench listing with the model number CPH2305 suggesting that it’s a global variant of the device. The listing suggests that the device will arrive in global markets with Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. The listing also suggests that the device has 10.96GB of memory which rounds up to 12GB on the retail box. Moreover, the device runs on Android 12 OS. The alleged Oppo Find X5 Pro scored 966 in the single-core test of Geekbench 5 and 3383 in its multi-core test.

Oppo Find X5 Pro Expected Specifications

Previous reports suggest that the device will come featuring a 6.7-inch QHD+ (3,216×1,440 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display is also expected to have a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology as well as Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for an added layer of protection.

Internal storage on the device is expected to be 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. On the camera front, the smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup consisting of two 50MP lenses and a 13MP telephoto lens. The camera performance on the handset is rumoured to receive an enhancement via a dedicated MariSilicon X AI chip. Find X5 Pro is speculated to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that would support 80W fast wired charging alongside wireless charging support.

Moreover, the upcoming Oppo Find X5 Pro, according to the leaked renders will come in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colour options.