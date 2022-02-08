Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Could Drop Exynos 2200 for Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Chipset in India

South Korean tech giant Samsung is expected to launch its Samsung Galaxy S22 series on February 9 at the Galaxy Unpacked Event. It is expected that the company will launch its Galaxy S22 devices with Exynos 2200 chipset or Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset based on the region of the launch. However, according to a new tip, the company might be introducing the devices in India with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset instead of the in-house built Exynos 2200 chipset. The news comes in just a day before the expected launch of the Galaxy S22 series which the brand will be introducing alongside the Galaxy Tab S8 series.

New Details on Samsung Galaxy S22 Series

The latest development has been provided by the tipster Ishan Agarwal as initially reported by Pricebaba. He mentioned that the upcoming flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 series will feature Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset in India. It is to be noted that the Galaxy S22 series will consist of three smartphones in the lineup – Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Previous reports have mentioned that the company will be launching its Galaxy S22 series handsets with either Snapdragon 8 Gen1 or Exynos 2200 chipset based on the region of the launch.

Qualcomm had launched its latest and most powerful chipset yet – Snapdragon 8 Gen1 back in December of 2021. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is based on a 4nm process technology and ARMv9 design. The company claims that the latest chipset can offer up to 20% faster performance as well as 30% more efficiency in comparison to its predecessor which was Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Specifications for Galaxy S22 Series

As far as the specifications for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series of smartphones is considered, as mentioned above, the series will feature either Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipsets or Exynos 2200 chipsets, depending on the region, the devices are launched. The ultra-model of the series is also anticipated to bring back S-pen and the devices are expected to feature 12GB RAM with 512GB of internal storage. Earlier reports have also informed that Samsung Galaxy S22+ might be backed by a 4,500mAh battery and will support 45W fast charging technology. Previous reports have also suggested that Galaxy S22+ will have a larger 6.55-inch screen in comparison to the Samsung Galaxy S22 which is set to feature 6.06 inches of screen. Moreover, the president of Samsung TM Roh also recently teased the launch of the devices via a tweet where he said that the devices will be the most “noteworthy” Galaxy S-series so far.