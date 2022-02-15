Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra India Price Surfaces

Samsung Galaxy S22 series was finally unveiled by the South Korean tech giant last week at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The series consists of Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 ultra devices. At the launch, the company unveiled the prices for US and UK versions of the smartphones. However, no intel was provided for the pricing of the Galaxy S22 series devices which is expected to arrive on March 11 in India. Now, a new report provides some information on a couple of devices of the series.

Details on Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra

According to a report from MySmartPrice, sources have informed that the base model of the Samsung Galaxy S22 will cost Rs 69,900 whereas the high-end Galaxy S22 ultra will be available with a starting price tag of Rs 1,09,900. No information has been provided regarding the price details of the Galaxy S22+ model. The base model of Galaxy S22 will feature 8GB RAM with 128GB onboard storage whereas the Galaxy S22 ultra will have the base model with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Moreover, the report suggests that both Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will be available in three colour variants in India – Black, White and Green. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will arrive in the country with just two colour options – Phantom Black and White. The Green and Pink Gold colour options will debut in India later this year.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Specifications

The high-end smartphone of the series, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the first smartphone in the S series to feature S-pen. The ultra-model of the series comes with a larger 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate that can go as low as 1Hz. The smartphone is also powered by a 4nm processor coupled with up to 12GB of RAM.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a quadruple-camera setup headlined by a 108MP wide-angle camera. The secondary cameras on the device include a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and another 10MP telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom. The front of the device houses a massive 40MP selfie camera.

The internal storage options on the Galaxy S22 Ultra include 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. The device is backed by a powerful 5000mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging technology. The Ultra model as well runs on runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top. Galaxy S22 Ultra also features an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.