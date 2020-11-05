Upcoming Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Model Might Offer 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate Display

Just a couple of days ago, we reported that Xiaomi is planning to launch three new models under the Redmi Note 9 series in China this month. And now, details regarding a Redmi Note 9 variant have surfaced online. Similar to the recently launched Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro flagship smartphone, one of the three models will feature a 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate screen. This news is coming from China’s microblogging site Weibo. The leak also says the Redmi Note 9 variant with 120Hz screen will also have a 108MP camera and a 4800mAh battery. So this could mean we are looking at the high-end model of the Redmi Note 9 series. Earlier leaked renders suggested a Poco X3 like design for these upcoming Note 9 smartphones.

Key Redmi Note 9 Details Leaked Online

Xiaomi already launched the Redmi Note 9 in several countries including India. However, the company is not done yet. Going by the rumours, there will be another three smartphones under the Redmi Note 9 series and they are rumoured to launch by the end of this month in China.

Adaptive Sync is a feature introduced by Xiaomi with the Mi 10T Pro. This feature will set the refresh rate of the screen dynamically from 30Hz to 120Hz based on the content produced on the screen. This means the Redmi Note 9 with a rumoured 4800mAh cell will deliver decent battery life. The Weibo leak also suggests a 108MP primary sensor on the rear side of this Redmi Note 9 model. So far, Xiaomi has launched more than five devices with the 108MP sensor and it is coming to the Redmi lineup for the first time.

We are not sure what Xiaomi is planning with the Redmi Note 9 lineup. There are already several phones under the Redmi Note 9 series, so we hope the company makes a last-minute change to launch the devices under Redmi Note 10 series.

Xiaomi first launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro devices in India in March this year, but we are not expecting any more launches from the Chinese brand this year in the Asian sub-continent. So a major refresh is expected from Xiaomi with the Redmi Note 10 lineup when it launches them next year.