ACT Fibernet 150 Mbps Broadband Plan Available at Rs 999 per Month in 2 New Cities

ACT Fibernet aka Atria Convergence Technologies has revised its broadband plans in two more cities- Kakinada and Rajahmundry. In both the cities, ACT Fibernet is now offering just three broadband plans priced at Rs 549, Rs 699 and Rs 999 per month, with speeds up to 150 Mbps. The company’s ACT Diamond plan available at Rs 999 is also part of Netflix cashback offer; As part of this offer, users can avail Rs 100 cashback on Netflix subscription every month. Ever since the new broadband plans from Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel came out, ACT Fibernet has been on a revision spree. We already saw the Internet Service Provider (ISP) revising plans in more than ten cities and there are two more cities added to the list.

ACT Fibernet New Broadband Plans in Kakinada and Rajahmundry

The new three broadband plans ACT Fibernet providing are ACT Silver, ACT Gold and ACT Diamond, priced at Rs 549, Rs 699 and Rs 999 respectively.

The ACT Silver broadband plan in Kakinada and Rajahmundry offers a user 50 Mbps speeds with 750GB FUP limit. The ACT Gold plan comes with 100 Mbps speeds and 1500GB or 1.5TB FUP limit, whereas the ACT Diamond plan ships with 150 Mbps speeds and 3.5TB or 3000GB FUP limit. As noted, the ACT Diamond broadband plan also offers Rs 100 cashback on Netflix subscription every month.

Do make a note that the prices mentioned above are exclusive of taxes, so an additional 18% charges will be added to the final bill.

ACT Fibernet has done a decent job in revising the broadband plans across more than ten cities. While the company wasn’t able to match JioFiber or Airtel Xstream Fiber, the revised plans in cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi and Chennai are pretty decent for the asking price. For example, we are now getting a 125 Mbps broadband plan at Rs 1075 per month in Hyderabad.

One area where ACT Fibernet is lagging behind the competition is in the OTT subscriptions aspect. The broadband plans from JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber come bundled with free OTT service subscriptions like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar VIP and more. ACT Fibernet isn’t going after JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber on these fronts.