3 New JioPhone All-in-One Annual Plans With Up to 504GB Data Benefit Launched

Reliance Jio has brought three new JioPhone All-in-One long-term plans with data, calling and SMS benefits

By November 5th, 2020 AT 9:04 AM
  • Reliance Jio
  • Technology News
    • 3 Comments

    Reliance Jio has silently introduced three new All-in-One plans for JioPhone users. Jio already has All-in-One plans, but the newly introduced ones come with 336 days validity, which in the telco’s words are annual plans. The three new plans in question are Rs 1,001, Rs 1,301 and Rs 1,501. With the new plans, Jio is offering up to a whopping 504GB of data. These new annual All-in-One plans come in really handy for the users who don’t want to recharge every month. All the three new plans offer unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling but the company continues to limit voice calling to other numbers. Jio’ subscriber additions slowed down last quarter which could be the reason behind launching these long-term plans for JioPhone users.

    JioPhone Annual All-in-One Plans: Everything You Need to Know

    The first plan introduced by Reliance Jio is the Rs 1,001 All-in-One pack. It offers a user 49GB of 4G data and there’s a daily data limit of 150MB. On top of that, users also get unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling; As mentioned above, the telco is capping the off-net voice calling to 12000 minutes for the entire validity period of 336 days. JioPhone users recharging this plan also get 100 SMSes per day.

    Next on the list, we have the Rs 1,301 All-in-One JioPhone plan. It offers a total of 164GB 4G data benefit spread across 500MB per day for 336 days. It is the same Rs 125 All-in-One that’s available for JioPhone users for a long time. If a customer recharges the Rs 125 plan for 12 months, the cost will be Rs 1,500. The newly launched plan costs Rs 199 less which is a good proportion. The plan also ships with 100 SMSes per day, unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls and 12000 non-Jio minutes for 336 days.

    Lastly, we have the Rs 1,501 JioPhone All-in-One plan; It comes with 1.5GB data per day which totals at 504GB for 336 days. There are other benefits like unlimited voice calling, 100 SMSes per day and 12,000 non-Jio FUP minutes.

    Are you a JioPhone user? If yes, will you recharge these new plans? Let us know by commenting below.

    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

