

Reliance Jio, the largest wireless operator in India on Friday unveiled its new JioCricket app for JioPhone. The operator said that the new app is a “one stop cricket destination” for all JioPhone users that introduces all things on cricket at one single place. Jio highlighted that its JioPhone users can access live scores, match updates, cricket news and videos along with “many other exciting features on their fingertips.” The new cricket app is on the heels of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League 2020 season entering its final weeks of the competition with the last league games scheduled for November 3, 2020.

Jio Targets Cricket Lovers with New JioCricket App on JioPhone

The new JioCricket App is said to be available in nine languages including Hindi, Bangla, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Gujarati and English.

It was also said that the new cricket features a Jio Cricket Play Along with game in two languages including English and Hindi. The Play-Along game enables users to predict each ball with the game also said to include “other interesting” features like special quiz and daily prizes to “keep the users engaged.”

The company said that the users can take part in daily prizes on finishing “simple challenges” with the award said to include Reliance vouchers worth Rs 10,000 each day. Further, the company said that the users can also win a one-year Jio recharge and “JioCricket plan.”

JioCricket App Users Can Win Vouchers Worth Rs 50,000

The company said that weekly prizes on the JioCricket app would include TVS Sportbike in addition to Reliance vouchers worth Rs 10,000. Further, Jio highlighted that its new cricket app users are also eligible for a “bumper prize” worth Rs 50,000 in Reliance vouchers.

“JioCricket app has a simple user interface which is easy to understand and at the same time easier to navigate,” the company said in the release. “It’s time to put the cricketing skills to use and win exciting prizes with the all-new JioCricket app. JioCricket app is available on KaiOS app store.”