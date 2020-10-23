ACT Fibernet Dussehra Scheme For Users Opting 100 Mbps and Above Plans



The third-largest wired broadband service provider in the country, ACT Fibernet is offering users a special Dussehra cashback. Under this offer, users will be getting an instant cashback of Rs 100 on their next recharge. As per the website of the internet service provider (ISP), this offer is only applicable for a limited period. In addition to this, the cashback offer is applicable on select broadband plans only. Here is everything you should know about the ACT Dussehra offer for users opting 100 Mbps speed and above plans.

ACT Dussehra Offer to Provide Rs 100 Cashback

ACT is offering users an instant cashback of Rs 100 on their next recharge. For this, the users will have to use the promo code ‘ACT100’. The terms and conditions mentioned on the website highlight that this offer is only valid from October 22 to October 27, 2020 midnight.

To avail the benefit of this offer, the user must recharge their next plan through the website of ACT directly. Recharging through a third-party website or payments platform won’t allow the user to enter the promo code of the offer.

Another thing that should be kept in mind is that this offer is only applicable on select plans. The users opting for 100 Mbps and above plans can avail the instant cashback benefit of Rs 100 on their next recharge.

How to Redeem?

Here is how you can redeem the benefits of the offer. First of all, log-in to your ACT account through the website of the ISP. Then select any of the plans offering 100 Mbps or more speed. Select the tenure of the plan and click on the ‘Buy Now’ option. Then enter the promo code of the offer ‘ACT100’ and click on ‘proceed to pay’. Upon successful payment, the user will be eligible to receive an instant cashback of Rs 100 from the ISP.

It also has to be noted that ACT Fibernet has been revamping its plans across India. The operator has revamped its broadband plans for the second time in one month in the Delhi circle. Now the ISP is only offering a total of 3 plans instead of the 6 that it earlier offered to its users.