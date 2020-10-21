ACT Fibernet Streamlines Broadband Plans, Second Revamp in One Month



ACT Fibernet, the third-largest wired broadband service provider in India has revamped its broadband plans in Delhi for the second time in one month. The operator on Tuesday updated its web portals with ACT Fibernet now listing only three plans to its users in the region. The third-largest wired broadband service provider in India had earlier listed six plans to its users in Delhi. In late September, the operator had revamped its top-tier plans in the city offering its users in Delhi enhanced speed and data limits.

ACT Fibernet Enhances Broadband Plans in Delhi

As of press time on Monday, ACT Fibernet has listed three broadband plans in Delhi with the plans providing enhanced data limits to its users as compared to previous weeks.

The entry tier plan dubbed as “ACT Silver Promo” enables users to browse up to 100 Mbps speed till 1000GB with the operator restricting the speeds to 512 Kbps upon reaching the limit. However, the operator in the recent weeks has been offering 1000GB additional data on all its plans with the bonus data still said to be applicable post the revamp on Tuesday. The ACT Silver Promo is priced at Rs 799 per month with the plan earlier offering 500GB as monthly data to the users.

The operator has now positioned its “ACT Platinum Promo” as the mid-tier plan to its users in Delhi. The ACT Platinum Promo plan priced at Rs 1049 per month enables users to browse at 200 Mbps speed till 2000GB with the operator currently providing 1000GB as bonus data. The users subscribed to the ACT Platinum Promo will be restricted to 1 Mbps upon reaching the data limit while the plan earlier offered 1000GB as monthly data.

ACT Diamond Currently Listed as Top-Tier Plan in Delhi

The “ACT Diamond” plan priced at Rs 1349 per month is now listed as the top-tier plan in Delhi with the plan enabling users to browse at 300 Mbps till 3000GB. Similar to the other two plans listed on ACT Fibernet portal for Delhi, the ACT Diamond plan also offers 1000GB bonus data to users. The ACT Diamond plan earlier offered 1500GB as monthly data with the operator restricting the speed to 2 Mbps upon a user reaching the data limit.

It has to be noted that the operator has not increased the prices of its new entry-level, mid-tier and top-tier plans in Delhi. The plans that are no longer listed on the dedicated portal of ACT Fibernet Delhi city include ACT Remarkable, ACT Exceptional and ACT Phenomenal that were earlier positioned as top-tier plans in the city.