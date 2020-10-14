ACT Fibernet Revamps Broadband Plans in 7 Cities

Act Fibernet, the third largest wired broadband service provider in India has revamped its broadband plans in seven cities including Hyderabad, Guntur, Eluru, Nellore, Vijayawada, Tirupati and Visakhapatnam. The operator with 1.69 million subscribers as on July 31, 2020 has been revamping its fibernet plans since late September. Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore are the cities where ACT Fibernet has revamped its plans since late September. The operator in Visakhapatnam now offers enhanced data benefits while the users in other cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana receive both enhanced speeds and data limits.

ACT Fibernet Offers Enhanced Speed and Data Limits in Six Cities

The third largest wired broadband provider in India continues to offer six broadband plans in Hyderabad but now offers enhanced data and speed limits on its mid tier plans. The A-Max 1075 that earlier offered 100 Mbps speed and 1000GB (1TB) data now offers 125 Mbps speed and 2000GB (2TB) data for the same price of Rs 1075.

The A-Max 1325 priced at Rs 1325 earlier enabled users to browse at 150 Mbps speed up to 1250GB (1.25TB) data. The operator has now revamped its A-Max 1325 plan to enable users to browse up to 200 Mbps speed till 3000GB (3TB). Further, the Incredible 1999 plan earlier enabled users to browse at 200 Mbps speed till 1500GB (1.5GB) data with the operator now revamping the plan to offer 300 Mbps speed till 3000GB data.

The top-tier ACT GIGA plan that offered 1 Gbps speed till 2000GB has now been revamped with the plan enabling users to browse at high speed till 4000GB (4TB) data.

Similar to the A-Max 1075 plan, the operator has not revised the prices of its other mid-tier and top-tier plans in Hyderabad. However, ACT Fibernet has not revamped its two entry entry level plans dubbed as A-Max 500 and A-Max 700.

The ACT Fibernet users in Eluru, Guntur and Vijayawada will now receive both enhanced speed and data benefits. It has to be noted that the operator in the three cities including Vijayawada offers three identical plans to its users.

The base plan dubbed as ACT Silver priced at Rs 574 has been revamped to offer 50 Mbps speed till 750GB data with the plan earlier offering users 40 Mbps speed till 400GB data. The ACT Silver Plus plan that enabled users to browse at 60 Mbps speed till 500GB has been revamped to offer 100 Mbps speed till 1500GB for the same price of Rs 749. Further, the ACT Gold plan that offered users 100 Mbps speed till 750GB has now been revamped to offer 150 Mbps speed till 1500GB data for the same price of Rs 1024.

In Nellore, the operator has removed its ACT Remarkable and ACT Extraordinary plans with ACT Fibernet now only offering six plans to its users. However, the third largest wired broadband service provider has revamped five of its six plans including the entry level ACT Gold plan to offer enhanced speed and data limits to its users.

The ACT Gold plan in Nellore now enables users to browse up to 50 Mbps speed till 750GB as compared to 40 Mbps speed till 300GB that the plan earlier offered. Similarly, the ACT Diamond plan that offered 60 Mbps speed till 600GB has been revamped to offer 100 Mbps speed till 1500GB. The ACT Platinum plan now enables users to browse up to 150 Mbps speed till 1500GB with the plan earlier offering its users 100 Mbps speed till 1000GB.

The ACT Exceptional, ACT Phenomenal, ACT Sensational plans in Nellore have all been revamped to offer 250 Mbps speed till 4000GB, 5000GB (5TB) and 6000GB (6TB) respectively. The operator earlier enabled users subscribed to the ACT Exceptional, ACT Phenomenal, ACT Sensational to browse at 50 Mbps, 75 Mbps and 90 Mbps respectively with lower data limits. Crucially, the operator in the Nellore city continues to offer an ACT Titanium plan for Rs 1449 that offers users 90 Mbps speed till 750GB with the plan remaining unchanged as in the previous months.

It also has to be noted that the operator has not touched its monthly rentals in the Nellore city with the plans continued to be offered at the identical price as in the previous month.

The operator in Tirupati has now removed its ACT Platinum plan priced at Rs 999 with ACT Fibernet now offering its users six plans. The six plans all offer enhanced speed and data limits to its users including the entry level ACT Silver plan in the city that now offers 50 Mbps speed till 1500GB. Similarly, the ACT Gold plan now enables users to browse at 100 Mbps speed till 1500GB while the ACT Diamond plan offers users 150 Mbps speed till 3000GB. The ACT Gold plan earlier offered 60 Mbps speed till 600GB while the Diamond plan offered 100 Mbps speed till 1000GB. Further, the ACT Titanium, ACT Chromium and ACT Palladium have all been revamped to offer 250 Mbps speed till 4000GB, 5000GB and 6000GB respectively.

ACT Fibernet Enhances Data Limits in Visakhapatnam

Meanwhile, the operator in the Visakhapatnam city now offers enhanced data limits to its users on existing plans. The ACT Silver plan in the city now offers users 750GB data as compared to 300GB that the plan earlier offered to its users.

Similarly, The ACT Gold and ACT Diamond plans in the city have been enhanced to offer 1500GB and 3000GB respectively with the plans earlier offering 750GB and 1500GB respectively. However, the operator has not revamped its ACT Platinum plans that continue to offer 200 Mbps speed till 2000GB data limit.