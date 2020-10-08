ACT Fibernet Revamps Broadband Plans in Two More Cities

ACT Fibernet has revamped its broadband plans in two more cities across India. We at TelecomTalk earlier reported that ACT had revamped its broadband plans in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai circle. Now, the ACT subscribers in Madurai and Coimbatore circle are also going to witness updated broadband plans from their Internet Service Provider (ISP). It has to be noted that the broadband plans in both the cities continue to be offered at the same price but the operator has bumped up the benefits of its plans. The third largest wired broadband service provider in India is slowly revamping broadband plans across various cities to compete with JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber. More on the story ahead.

ACT Fibernet Revamped Broadband Plans for Madurai

In Madurai , ACT offers four broadband plans. All of the plans now come with more data than before and at the same price. However, the operator reduced speed on its premium plan available in the city.

Firstly, ‘ACT Silver’ plan costs Rs 599 per month and now offers 50 Mbps speed and 500GB data as compared to 50 Mbps speed and 150GB data that it offered earlier.

The ‘ACT Gold’ plan now offers 100 Mbps speed and 1000GB data as compared to 100 Mbps speed and 300GB data with the plan offered at the same price of Rs 799 per month. The third plan, ‘ACT SOHO Lightning’ used to offer 100 Mbps speed and 600GB data for Rs 1499 per month, but after the upgrade, this plan offers 100 Mbps speed and 2000GB data at the same price.

Further, the ‘ACT SOHO Incredible’ used to offer 150 Mbps speed along with 1000GB data. The operator has now revised the plan to offer 125 Mbps speed and 3000GB data. However, the ACT SOHO Incredible plan continues to be available for Rs 1999 per month.

While the operator offered a huge positive jump in the amount of data offered, ACT has reduced the speed of the plan.

ACT Fibernet Revamped Broadband Plans for Coimbatore

In Coimbatore, ACT has revamped all nine of its plans. The entry-tier ‘ACT Basic’ plan priced at Rs 675 per month offered 40 Mbps speed and 200GB data to its users. The operator has now revised the ACT Basic plan to offer 40 Mbps speed with 500GB data at the same price.

The ‘ACT Rush’ plan priced at Rs 825 per month offered 75 Mbps speed and 350GB data. After the upgrade, the ACT Rush plan plan now offers 100 Mbps speed and 1000GB data without any change in its pricing.

The ‘ACT Sprint’ plan carrying a price tag of Rs 1025 earlier offered 125 Mbps speed and 600GB data with the now revised to 150 Mbps speed and 1500GB data. The ‘ACT Race’ costing Rs 1125 earlier offered 150 Mbps speed and 750GB data with the plan now revised to 175 Mbps speed and 2000GB data.

Further, the ‘ACT Zoom’ plan that offered 175 Mbps speed and 1000GB data has been revised to 200 Mbps speed and 2500GB data for the same price of Rs 1,325 per month. The operator has also revised ‘ACT Bolt’ plan carrying a price tag of Rs 1,499 per month. The ACT Bolt plan earlier offered 200 Mbps speed and 1500GB data but the operator now revised the plan to offer 250 Mbps data and 3000GB data.

Further, the ‘ACT Remarkable’ plan that offered 200 Mbps speed and 3000GB data has been revised to 250 Mbps speed and 4000GB data for Rs 2999 per month. The ‘ACT Exceptional’ plan priced at Rs 3999 per month earlier offered 250 Mbps speed and 4000GB data. But after the upgrade, this plan now offers 300 Mbps speed and 5000GB data.

Finally, the ‘ACT Phenomenal’ plan that offered 250 Mbps speed and 5000GB data for Rs 4999 per month has been revised to offer 300 Mbps speed and 6000GB data.