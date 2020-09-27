ACT Fibernet Broadband Plans Upgraded, Now Offer Better Speeds and More Data at Cheaper Prices

ACT Fibernet is one of the most popular broadband service providers in the country. The internet service provider offers its services in many parts of India. For every telecom circle or a different city, ACT provides broadband plans at different rates and different benefits. There are no standard plans which are applicable in every part of India the way JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber offers its customers. ACT Fibernet has upgraded seven of its broadband plans for the Bengaluru circle and now those plans come with more speed and data than before. Keep reading ahead to find out about the updated benefits of the plans.

ACT Fibernet Upgrades 7 Broadband Plans in Bengaluru Circle

ACT has upgraded seven of its broadband plans it offers in Bengaluru circle. The first upgraded plan is ‘ACT Blaze’. This plan used to come with 100 Mbps speed and 450GB FUP data for the month. But after the update, this plan is offering 150 Mbps along with 1,000GB FUP data. Price of the plan remains the same which is Rs 1,085.

The second updated plan is ‘ACT Storm’. This plan used to offer customers 150 Mbps speed with 650GB FUP data for the month. But after the change, this plan is offering 200 Mbps speed with 1,500GB FUP data. Price of the plan remains the same which is Rs 1,185.

Then the third updated plan is ‘ACT Lightning’ which used to come with 200 Mbps speed and 800GB data but after the change comes with 250 Mbps speed and 2,000GB data. Price of the plan is unchanged at Rs 1,425.

The fourth updated plan is ‘ACT Incredible’. This plan used to offer customers 250 Mbps speed with 1,000GB of data. But after the benefits are upgraded, this plan is offering customers 300 Mbps internet speed along with 3,000GB of data. That is the difference of 50 Mbps speed and 2,000GB extra data. Price of the plan remains unchanged at Rs 1,999.

Then the fifth plan is ‘ACT Essential’. This plan used to offer customers 250 Mbps speed along with 1,500GB FUP data for the month. But after the update, this plan is offering customers 300 Mbps speed with 3,500GB FUP data at an unchanged price of Rs 2,999.

Talking about the last two plans which got the update, the first one is ‘ACT Advance’. This plan used to offer 250 Mbps speed to the customers along with 2,000GB FUP data for the month. But now this plan is offering 300 Mbps speed and 4,000GB FUP data. Price of the plan is still the same at Rs 3,999.

The last updated plan is ‘ACT Progress’. This plan used to come with 250 Mbps speed and 2,500GB monthly data. But now this plan comes with 300 Mbps speed and 4,500GB monthly data. Price of the plan remains unchanged at Rs 4,999.