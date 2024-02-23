ACT Fibernet Launches Public Wi-Fi Hotspots Across Chennai

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

India's fiber-focused broadband service provider, ACT Fibernet (Atria Convergence Technologies), today announced the launch of public Wi-Fi hotspots across Chennai. The ceremony, attended by the CM of Tamil Nadu, M K Stalin, along with senior dignitaries representing the government of Tamil Nadu, took place at the Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam.

Also Read: ACT Fibernet Partners With Aprecomm to Enhance Residential Wi-Fi Experience




ACT Fibernet said this initiative aims to transform Chennai into a connected city, bridging the digital divide and empowering residents with high-speed internet access.

Phase-wise Deployment

According to ACT Fibernet, over 500 Wi-Fi hotspots will be deployed across key locations, including Marina Beach, Besant Nagar Beach, bus stops, parks, and bus terminus in the initial phase. The company added that this network will progressively expand to 3000 hotspots across Chennai, ensuring extensive coverage and accessibility.

Free and Easy Wi-Fi Access

Both ACT Fibernet customers and non-customers can enjoy free Wi-Fi access for 45 minutes, with speeds up to 20 Mbps for non-customers and at subscribed speeds for ACT customers.

M K Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, commented, "This project aligns perfectly with our vision of creating a digitally empowered Tamil Nadu, providing equal access to information and opportunities for all citizens."

Also Read: Act Fibernet Launches Four New Entertainment Broadband Plans in Delhi

Bala Malladi, Chief Executive Officer of ACT Fibernet, remarked, "This public Wi-Fi project is a testament to our commitment to bridging the digital divide and empowering the citizens of Tamil Nadu with the Internet's transformative power. We are confident that this initiative will significantly enhance the lives of residents across Chennai."

ACT Fibernet emphasized its commitment to building and maintaining a robust and accessible digital infrastructure for Chennai, fostering a more connected and empowered future for all.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Expert Opinion

