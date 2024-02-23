The global cumulative 5G smartphone shipments crossed the 2 billion units milestone in Q4 2023, said a Counterpoint Research report. This milestone took less than 5 years globally, while for 4G it took six years. The report said that almost 70% of all 5G phone shipments came from developed countries/markets such as the US, Western Europe, and China. Samsung and Apple were the top 5G phone brands, that shipped about a billion units together.









This means Apple and Samsung shipped over 50% of all the 5G phones in the global market. Apple started selling 5G-enabled iPhones from the iPhone 12 series. The Counterpoint Research report said that the arrival of a 5G-enabled iPhone accelerated the adoption of 5G phones in the market. In Q4 2023, more than 200 million 5G smartphone units were shipped globally in a single quarter.

Developed Markets are Reaching Saturation Point

The developed markets globally are reaching a saturation point, said the report. 5G smartphones contributed about 80% of the total shipments in the developed markets. Mostly, it was the premium segment devices, above $600 that were 5G. To enable more growth in 5G shipments, smartphone OEMs (original equipment makers) are adding 5G capability as a common feature in their mid-range devices as well.

Counterpoint said that emerging markets like India and Southeast Asia will drive the momentum for the next billion of 5G smartphone shipments. In the emerging or developing markets, 5G rollout is still taking place and as the awareness about 5G goes up, more users will adopt to a 5G phone. Further, it is worth noting that many OEMs are now working to introduce more affordable priced 5G handsets in the Indian market, which will likely drive the adoption and shipment of 5G phones in the coming years.