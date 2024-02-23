Govt Planning to Develop India’s Own Smartphone Brand

The Indian government wants to work on developing India's smartphone brand. Smartphones have become a key to entering the digital ecosystem in today's world. Currently, there aren't many Indian smartphone brands that have a great footing in the market. It has a lot to do with the missing infrastructure in the country. One of the key components of a smartphone is a semiconductor. To acquire a semiconductor, OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) need to get in touch with TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) or Samsung mostly.









Semiconductors are expensive, and they are hard to procure, as many companies want them from the same maker. However, if India wants to become self-reliant in the long term and have its own smartphone brand, then it needs to have its own semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union IT and Telecom Minister, while speaking at the launch of Indus App store launch event by PhonePe, said, that the govt is likely to approve 2 to 3 semiconductor plants very soon.

Vaishnaw said that the government will work to create India's own smartphone brand and will also work on creating the entire handset ecosystem in the country. India is already home to large-scale mobile manufacturing. Be it Samsung or Apple, everyone's either manufacturing or assembling in India.

Read More - Moto G04 Launched in India, Here’s What to Know

India's Semiconductor Plans

According to a PTI report, Vaishnaw talked about the Micron plan that is already under construction in India. For the unaware, Micron is an American semiconductor giant. In a short-time frame, the IT minister confirmed that India will give two or three more approvals which will push the country from a design ecosystem to fab and ATMP (Assembly, Test, and Manufacturing) ecosystem.

The government wants India to have at least three to four high volume fabrication plants that can create a niche and take leadership in at least one product category within the next five years.

Read More - Smartphone Trends we are Witnessing in 2024

India already has some popular smartphone brands including Lava and Micromax. But none of these brands have been able to crack the market like the Chinese, South Korean or American brands have.

With a developing local handset ecosystem, India does have the potential to give birth to more smartphone companies that can be a huge success in the future.