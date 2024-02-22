DNA Tower Starts Using Elisa’s Distributed Energy Storage Solution



Telenor's Finnish subsidiary, DNA, announced that its tower infrastructure division, DNA Tower Finland, responsible for building and maintaining mobile network infrastructure in Finland, has begun utilizing Elisa's distributed energy storage solution (DES). Elisa and DNA Tower Finland have joined forces to bolster Finland's transition to green energy, with DNA Tower implementing Elisa's DES solution in the equipment facilities under its management.

Green Energy Integration

In the DES solution, excess energy generated by the electricity network is stored in the backup batteries of the mobile network. This provides flexibility to the entire energy network and reduces carbon dioxide emissions, contributing to the fight against climate change, DNA said.

Enhanced Network Resilience

"DNA Tower is committed to operating responsibly in a way that enables a better world for future generations. By implementing DES in our networks, we can ensure that we use green energy as well as possible. At the same time, we increase the interference tolerance of our network" said DNA Tower Finland.

Elisa International Digital Services added, “In the battle against climate change, there are no competitors, and we are proud to partner with DNA Tower on this initiative. We have demonstrated the functionality of the solution in our networks in Finland and Estonia. DES represents a true win-win scenario for operators, as it helps reduce energy costs and creates societal value."

Elisa's DES Solution

An intelligently controlled distributed virtual power plant of 150 MWh has been constructed from the battery reserve of Elisa's base stations, which operates as part of the control reserve of the Finnish electricity system. It can serve as fast-reacting backup power when the balance of the Finnish electricity grid requires support, such as when actual wind power production deviates from forecasts or when there is a sudden disruption in the balance of electricity production and consumption.