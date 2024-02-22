CommScope Extends Open RAN Support for Indoor 5G Networks



CommScope announced today that it is extending support for Open RAN (Radio Access Network) on its network portfolio to include indoor environments, thereby facilitating open, sustainable, and converged 5G indoor networks. CommScope said it is introducing support for third-party Open RAN Distributed Units (O-DUs) on its ERA DAS (distributed antenna system) as well as the Open RAN-compliant ONECELL small cell. Additionally, CommScope is supporting Open RAN on its in-building radios.

CommScope's Open RAN Expansion

"CommScope is taking an important step for the industry in driving the indoor adoption of Open RAN technology," stated Upendra Pingle, Senior Vice President, Intelligent Cellular Networks at CommScope.

"Traditionally, Open RAN has focused on enhancing macro and outdoor networks, but we've extended these benefits to indoor networks to offer unprecedented flexibility in delivering on-premises 5G coverage, capacity, and control for both public and private networks."

Benefits for Indoor Networks

CommScope is adding native Open RAN interface support for ERA systems, extending current support for third-party interoperability. CommScope says this allows venues to adopt open 5G connectivity that is completely digital—not only for the DAS but also for MNO (mobile network operator) and private network connectivity.

Accelerating Multi-Operator 5G Adoption

Reportedly, the ERA platform's O-DU support can reduce the environmental impact associated with traditional DAS deployments by nearly 90 percent.

For the ONECELL platform, CommScope is extending its current virtualized open-fronthaul access to support third-party O-DUs. "This enables MNOs to leverage both native small cell and new Open RAN integration options while accelerating multi-operator 5G adoption for enterprises," CommScope said.