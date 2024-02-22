Moto g04 Review: Really Surprised Me

Is Motorola g04 a Worthy Device? Let’s talk. This is the latest smartphone from Motorola and the special thing about the phone is that it is priced under Rs 10,000. This means that this is not a phone that will be your daily driver if you want to get the best camera shots, heavy multitasking or gaming, the best display, or the most premium performance.









So, what can this phone do for you?

Moto g04 Video Review - https://youtu.be/Ac3ShJ1OajI?si=v4u8Am55hjRrLUIt

Moto g04 Review: Design

Moto G04 retains the design of other G series smartphones. Whether it is the Moto g24 Power or Moto G34, you will notice that all of them look alike from the back with a difference in colour options.

Read More - OPPO F23 5G Review: Built for Long-Term Use

Motorola calls this a ‘Premium Design’, I would say, true. It looks like a phone that is built by paying attention to the aesthetics of the design. I think in the design department, the device is certainly great as it feels comfy on the hand, is very light, and doesn’t look like an out-and-out cheap phone. This is the green colour, but you can also get it in blue, black, and orange colours.

At the bottom, there’s a Type-C port. The volume rockers and the power button is on the right.

You will find the SIM tray on the left side of the body while at the top is a 3.5mm audio jack, exactly where I prefer it.

Rating – 9/10

Moto g04 Review: Display

The Moto g04 has a display I can comfortably use under sunlight. Further, I like the fact that it has a punch-hole cutout at the top center, aligning with the design of flagship phones today.

The bezel at the chin is slightly thicker than I prefer, but people going for devices at this price range shouldn’t expect anything else. Bezels on the side are thin, which feels good whenever you are interacting with the display. There’s a double line clock on the lock screen, which will give you the feeling of AOD (always on display), but it isn’t that actually. Motorola calls it Ambient display.

Peak brightness supported by the phone is 537nits and there’s PANDA glass on the top for protection. It’s a 6.6-inch HD+ screen with support for 90hz refresh rate.

Now the resolution is something that will bug the consumer, but it is still pretty decent. I will say it again, at this price range, don’t expect anything better than this.

The colour palette that the phone has is aligned with the wallpaper and the body’s colour of the phone, something I deeply appreciate. It is these small details that make a phone stand out.

Rating - 8/10

Moto g04 Review: Performance - Software and Battery

Firstly, can you look at the Moto g04 as a guy that’s a performer? I would say don’t. It is meant to perform but to a limited level. It is powered by the Unisoc T606 processor. The reason why Motorola went with this processor is that it is already a proven chip, and it aligned with their cost policy for the phone.

There’s up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. But worry not, if you need more RAM, there’s an option to boost it virtually by another 8GB, you just need empty space. The storage is UFS 2.2 and you can expand the storage by up to 1TB. This is because there’s a dual SIM slot + a microSD card slot. This is something we don’t see on smartphones today.

What’s definitely great about the phone is its software. Apart from the Google apps on the phone, you can delete every app that you see. Apps such as Facebook, Kotak Bank app, and more can be easily uninstalled, giving you a very clean experience.

The phone runs on Android 14 out of the box and will get 2 years of security updates. For security, there’s face unlock and fingerprint system, which I feel is very snappy (a great thing indeed).

A cool feature I love is chopping the phone twice in the air to turn on the flashlight. It is very cool and a genius feature, something, more devices should have. The device has a 5000mAh battery and can last pretty long, up to one day with normal use. One thing that I think should have been different is 10W charging support. It should definitely have been faster.

It is a LARGE battery and 10W just takes a lot of time to charge it completely. There’s Dolby Atmos support, if you are wondering how the sound is. It is decent, loud enough, and will work just fine. The device supports dual-band Wi-Fi and 4G. Let’s check out the camera samples now.

Rating – 8/10

Moto g04 Review: Camera

The Moto g04 has a single 16MP AI-powered camera on the rear and a 5MP sensor at the front. With the 16MP camera, you get the portrait mode and auto night vision to take better pictures at night.

Just without wasting any time, here are the kind of pictures that you can expect from the Moto g04.

To be very honest, the camera didn’t impress me. The photos look too much processed. I wish that Motorola could have used their software processing better with this one to improve the camera experience. However, at the price, we can’t complain too much.

Rating - 6/10

Moto g04 Review: Price and Verdict

The Moto g04 is available in two memory variants – 4GB + 64GB for Rs 6,999 and 8GB+128GB for Rs 7,999. At this price, all that a device needs to do is be functional. But Motorola has ensured that the Moto g04 is more than just functional. It brings a great software experience for consumers.

Further, there are offers from Reliance Jio that bring benefits of up to Rs 4,500. The device will go on sale from Feb 22, 12 PM onwards on Flipkart. You can also get an exchange offer for the 4GB+64GB variant.

Overall, the smartphone is a decent purchase for the price. It is a value-for-money proposition. So, coming back to the question we asked when we started this, is this a worthy phone? Well, the answer to that is, yes. This was our review of the phone, tell us your thoughts in the comments.