OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Design and Overview

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The sound is something we will talk about some other day. For now, just know that it is decent for the price. The sound looks more balanced than the other Nord Buds earphones which are quite bass heavy.

Highlights

  • OnePlus Nord Buds 3r have a super unique charging case.
  • This is unlike any other OnePlus Buds I have ever seen.
  • It has a very plasticy body.

Follow Us

oneplus nord buds 3r design and shape (2)

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r have are finally available in India from today. If you are looking for these earbuds, then you should check their design. Here, we will take a look at the Nord Buds 3r in detail. These are super affordable TWS (Truly Wireless Stereo) earphones, so don't expect a lot from them. However, they are still pretty and can carve a distintion for themselves in the market. I have the black variant, check out the photos below.




Watch Here - Unboxing OnePlus Nord Buds 3r 

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Design and Photos

oneplus nord buds 3r design and shape (1)

oneplus nord buds 3r design and shape (3)

oneplus nord buds 3r design and shape (4)

oneplus nord buds 3r design and shape (5)

oneplus nord buds 3r design and shape (6)

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r have a super unique charging case. This is unlike any other OnePlus Buds I have ever seen. It has a very plasticy body, and the earbuds are also built of plastic but are quite smooth on touch. Yes, they don't look premium, and don't feel premium either. However, they are not supposed to. They cost just Rs 1,799, and that is quite an affordable price.

The sound is something we will talk about some other day. For now, just know that it is decent for the price. The sound looks more balanced than the other Nord Buds earphones which are quite bass heavy. I am used to hearing audio on premium and expensive TWS (truly wireless stereo) earphones, thus, this wasn't as much a treat to my ears. However, at this price range, under Rs 2,000, these look pretty good.

The earbuds have gesture support for increasing volume, changing songs, and more. The black variant is the one I would go for as it looks decent. The Nord Buds 3r complete list of specifications, and pricing details can be found in the link below.

Read More - OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Launched in India: Price and Specs

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r are now available on Amazon and the official website of OnePlus India. There's also a blue variant, but the black's something I think people can pull off for a longer time without getting bored.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic : Wait for Realme GT 8 Pro and iQOO 15 as compared to OnePlus 15.

Explained: Why iPhone 16 is Faster on Jio and Airtel…

TheAndroidFreak :

Toh mein kya jhoot bol Raha hoon......

Vodafone Idea Brings 5G in Kolkata

TheAndroidFreak :

Modem affects till certain extent.

Explained: Why iPhone 16 is Faster on Jio and Airtel…

shivraj roy :

u need pay 99Rs extra for VoNR - Airtel probably

Reliance Jio Activates VoNR Throughout India

Shaji pappan :

Recently travelled 1000km from Karnataka to Kerala found most places are covered, only sad part is there is no volte…

BSNL Rs 485 Plans Offers 72 Days Validity and More

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments