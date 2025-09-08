OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Design and Overview

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r have are finally available in India from today. If you are looking for these earbuds, then you should check their design. Here, we will take a look at the Nord Buds 3r in detail. These are super affordable TWS (Truly Wireless Stereo) earphones, so don't expect a lot from them. However, they are still pretty and can carve a distintion for themselves in the market. I have the black variant, check out the photos below.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Design and Photos

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r have a super unique charging case. This is unlike any other OnePlus Buds I have ever seen. It has a very plasticy body, and the earbuds are also built of plastic but are quite smooth on touch. Yes, they don't look premium, and don't feel premium either. However, they are not supposed to. They cost just Rs 1,799, and that is quite an affordable price.

The sound is something we will talk about some other day. For now, just know that it is decent for the price. The sound looks more balanced than the other Nord Buds earphones which are quite bass heavy. I am used to hearing audio on premium and expensive TWS (truly wireless stereo) earphones, thus, this wasn't as much a treat to my ears. However, at this price range, under Rs 2,000, these look pretty good.

The earbuds have gesture support for increasing volume, changing songs, and more. The black variant is the one I would go for as it looks decent. The Nord Buds 3r complete list of specifications, and pricing details can be found in the link below.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r are now available on Amazon and the official website of OnePlus India. There's also a blue variant, but the black's something I think people can pull off for a longer time without getting bored.