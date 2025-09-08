ASUS Vivobook S16 Launched in India in New Colours: Price and Specs

Highlights

  • ASUS Vivobook S16 was recently announced by the company in new colour variants - BFF Peachy and Salvia Green.
  • The special thing about this laptop is not the colour options, but the processor.
  • The new colour options are to get something the millennials would connect with.

ASUS Vivobook S16 was recently announced by the company in new colour variants - BFF Peachy and Salvia Green. The special thing about this laptop is not the colour options, but the processor. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X SoC with an NPU capable of delivering up to 45 TOPS NPUAlong with this, the laptop brings Copilot+ PC experience for the users. The new colour options are to get something the millennials would connect with. ASIS Vivobook S16 is a premium laptop and is available in India, in the two colours mentioned above. Let's take a look at the price and the specifications of the laptop.




ASUS Vivobook S16 Price in India

ASUS Vivobook S16 (S3607QA) is available in India for Rs 67,990. It is available on Flipkart and ASUS E-Shop.

ASUS Vivobook S16 Specifications in India

ASUS Vivobook S16 comes with Copilot+ PC which brings features such as Recall and more to make the life of the users easier. There's Windows Studio Effects for elevating video and audio calls. Apart from the many AI features, one of the highlight of the laptops is that it is very light - 1.74 kg. It is powered by the Snapdragon X proceessor with an NPU capable of 45 TOPS.

It has a massive 70Wh battery with support for fast Type-C charging. There are any ports including USB 3 Gen 3 Type C, and an HDMI 2.1, which will eliminate the need for dongles. There's a 16-inch OLED display with 16:10 aspect ratio and 89% screen-to-body ratio. The screen supports FHD+ resolution. The Vivobook S16 comes with a physical webcam shield and FHD IR camera with Windows Hello. There's up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM on board with up to 512GB of Gen 4 SSD storage.

