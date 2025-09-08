AirPods Pro 3 Could Launch Alongside iPhone 17 Series

Apple's iPhone 17 series is about to launch in a matter of hours. The launch could have the surprise addition of AirPods Pro 3. Apple hasn't refreshed the AirPods Pro lineup for a long time. While there are AirPods 4 now, in the Pro lineup, only two variants have been launched so far. Apple hasn't announced or teased anything about the product yet, but the information online seems to suggest that the iPhone 17 series will come with the AirPods Pro 3.

According to a popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 will get a successor this year. The AirPods Pro 3 will likely receive a lot of interest from the consumers owing to a big gap in the launch cycle. The AirPods Pro 2 were launched in 2023. So it has been two years for the users since they saw a new Pro variant of the AirPods.

Many reports online suggest that the AirPods Pro 3 could feature support for heart rate monitoring which was introduced withPowerbeats Pro 2 earlier this year. What will be new with the AirPods Pro 3? We can't say for sure, but one thing is likely going to happen. Apple might just bring them with the new H3 chip for a better experience for the consumers.

The company might also allow users to test their hearing with the AirPods Pro 3 in the near future and recommend them to go to the doctors if any issues are detected. There are also rumours that the new AirPods Pro 3 could come with a temperature sensor for real-time health tracking. Apple's iPhone 17 series launch event will take place on September 9, 2025. The launch time for India is 10:30 PM IST. The event will be livestreamed on the official website of Apple and YouTube channel as well.