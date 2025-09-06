Nothing to its First Store Soon in India

Nothing, a London-based tech brand, is now planning to open its first store in India. Nothing has one of the largest huge fan bases in the country. The brand is already manufacturing in the country and the devices are also being exported to other countries. Akis Evangelidis, co-founder of Nothing, has confirmed that they are opening their first store in India. Along with this, now the company's sub-brand CMF is setting up the global headquarters in the country.

Evangelidis, in a social media post on X, "This is not just about making in India, but about building from India to the world. With CMF, we are also in the process of establishing our global headquarters here, strengthening our leadership team with local talent, and anchoring our operations in the place where we see the strongest momentum. And this is just the beginning with many exciting things lined up -- next we will also be opening our first flagship store in India later this year."

CMF is the company's sub-brand which is focused on offering affordable products to the consumers. All the major tech brands have their retail presence in India, even Apple now. In fact, there are four Apple stores in India, and this move from Nothing aligns with the importance that the brand gives to the Indian market.