Bharti Airtel Rs 3999 Prepaid Plan has a Lot to Offer

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, has a Rs 3999 prepaid plan on offer for the customers. The Rs 3999 plan comes with unlimited 5G for the users, of course. However, there's more on offer for the customers. The company offers users 365 days of service validity with this plan. The plan also offers decent amount of 4G data. Without wasting any time, let's take a look at the complete benefits that users get with this plan.

Bharti Airtel Rs 3999 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel's Rs 3999 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 2.5GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day. The service validity of this plan is 365 days. The add-on benefits of this plan are unlimited 5G. The OTT (over-the-top) benefits bundled with this plan are - JioHotstar Mobile for one year, and Xstream Play. There's free Hellotunes bundled for the users and is India's first spam fighting network. The telecom operator also offers Perplexity Pro AI worth Rs 17,000 for free.

The Perplexity Pro AI benefit is there for users to claim until January 2026. So while this plan is expensive, users still get plenty of data and benefits to make it worth it. Airtel's mobile networks are improving all throughout the country. The telco has even expanded its coverage and services in rural parts of India.

There's also a Rs 3,599 plan available for customers. This plan also comes with one year of service validity. Users get 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The telco offers unlimited 5G with this plan too. These are the two yearly plans from Airtel which are quite expensive but also bundle plenty of benefits for the consumers. They are available on the mobile app as well as the website.