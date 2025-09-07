Reliance Jio Activates VoNR Throughout India

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has activated VoNR (voice over new radio) throughout India. The telco has 5G SA (standalone) deployed everywhere, and thus VoNR was the natural upgrade for the company. This was confirmed by Ayush Bhatnagar, senior vice president at Reliance Jio via a LinkedIn post on Sunday.

"Jio has successfully enabled Voice over New Radio (VoNR) across India, leveraging its fully indigenous 5G Standalone (SA) Core and Jio’s own IMS (IP multimedia subsystem)-enhanced VoNR Core," Bhatnagar said.

Reliance Jio recently confirmed that it has over 500 million users in India. This is by far the most for any telecom operator. In the post, he added, "this pan-India rollout establishes Jio’s end-to-end VoNR capability on its homegrown technology stack, enabling ultra-low latency, high-definition voice services natively on 5G."

With VoNR, users will get crystal clear voice experience when on calls. Now, when the calls are made, the network won't fallback on 4G VoLTE. This would fasten the call-setup time, minimise voice cuts, data packet loss will be reduced, and would also improve battery efficiency when on call.

Bhatnagar added, "With this milestone, Jio reinforces its commitment to: Building a fully indigenous technology stack — from 5G radios to 5GSA Core and VoNR-enabled IMS."

Akash Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio, in the recent AGM (annual general meet) of Reliance Industries said, "As we look ahead, Jio's journey will progress beyond India. Our innovative technologies will now be deployed globally, ready to solve global challenges. With strategic partnerships and a clear roadmap, we will take Jio's services to the rest of the world, creating value for partners and shareholders alike."