Reliance Jio Enables Pan-India VoNR on Indigenous 5G Core



Reliance Jio has rolled out Voice over New Radio (VoNR) services nationwide by enabling next-generation voice calling on its fully indigenous 5G Standalone (SA) core network. The announcement was made by Aayush Bhatnagar, Senior Vice President at Jio, who said the service leverages the company's in-house 5G SA Core and IMS-enhanced VoNR Core. The launch coincides with Jio's ninth anniversary on September 5.

Jio Enables Nationwide VoNR

"Jio has successfully enabled Voice over New Radio (VoNR) across India, leveraging its fully indigenous 5G Standalone (SA) Core and Jio’s own IMS-enhanced VoNR Core. This pan-India rollout establishes Jio’s end-to-end VoNR capability on its homegrown technology stack, enabling ultra-low latency, high-definition voice services natively on 5G," Bhatnagar said in a LinkedIn post on Saturday.

What is VoNR

VoNR enables high-definition, low-latency voice calls directly on the 5G SA network, eliminating the need to fall back on 4G networks. The technology is expected to deliver faster call setup, fewer call drops, and lower battery consumption, significantly enhancing the user experience.

Indigenous VoNR Deployment

"Jio has pioneered the world's largest-scale VoNR deployment — powered entirely by its indigenous 5G SA Core and IMS VoNR Core with this milestone," Bhatnagar added.

“With this milestone, Jio reinforces its commitment to: Building a fully indigenous technology stack — from 5G radios to 5G SA Core and VoNR-enabled IMS," Bhatnagar said, adding that this will also drive sovereign capability in advanced telecom systems, with a global appeal, and deliver a future-ready digital experience for every Indian.

Jio's Global 5G Ambitions

Bhatnagar also congratulated all the R&D and operations teams at Jio. "It is a happy coincidence that we have achieved this landmark on Jio's 9th birthday - a fitting tribute to Jio's journey of innovation," he concluded.

At Reliance Industries’ recent annual general meeting, Jio chairman Akash Ambani said the company plans to take its homegrown 5G technologies, including its core, OSS/BSS, and small cells, to global markets.