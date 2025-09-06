Reliance Jio is Offering Weekend Free Data: Check Details



Reliance Jio is offering unlimited 5G data to users, regardless of their current plan, absolutely free during the weekend of September 5–7 (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday), the company announced. This is part of its celebration of the Anniversary Weekend with unlimited data. Similarly, 4G smartphone users will enjoy unlimited 4G data (with a 3GB/day FUP limit) by opting for the Rs 39 data add-on.

Also Read: Jio Claims Its UBR-Based Technology Is Better Than Fiber Due to Multiple Advantages

Jio Crosses 500 Million Users

Jio made this announcement while revealing that it had surpassed 500 million users, marking its 9th anniversary on September 5, 2025. "This remarkable feat solidifies Jio's position as the world's largest mobile data network, a testament to the unwavering trust and support of Jio users across India. To put that number in perspective, Jio's user base is more than the combined population of the United States, the United Kingdom and France," the company said in an official release on September 3, 2025.

Commenting on the milestone, Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said: "On Jio's 9th anniversary, I feel truly humbled that more than 500 million Indians have placed their trust in us. Reaching this scale within a single nation is a reflection of how deeply Jio has become a part of everyday life, and it shows the incredible power of connectivity in shaping a vibrant digital society. I want to personally thank every single Jio user for making this milestone possible. Your trust and support inspire us every day. As we look ahead, we will continue this journey with even greater resolve - bringing the best technology into the hands of hundreds of millions of Indians, making it accessible, meaningful, and transformative. Together, we will realize the vision of a truly digital India."

The company added: "Since its inception, Jio has been committed to building a digital society where every Indian can access affordable, high-quality connectivity to enrich their digital life. Jio deeply cares about empowering its users with innovative services that bridge divides, foster opportunities, and drive inclusive growth. This milestone is not just a number; it reflects the collective aspirations of millions who have embraced Jio as their partner in the digital movement."

Also Read: Aadhaar Has Enabled Jio to Activate Millions of Customers: Infosys Chairman

Jio's 5 Key Achievements

Jio also highlighted five major achievements:

1. Jio made voice calls free from anywhere to everywhere in India.

2. Jio enabled 500 million Indians to watch videos and do digital payments on their mobiles.

3. Jio laid the foundation for India's Digital Public Infrastructure, such as Aadhaar, UPI, Jan Dhan, Direct Bank Transfer and empowered a confident new generation.

4. Jio catalysed the world's third-largest startup ecosystem and 100+ unicorns.

5. Jio's nationwide 5G rollout, the fastest in the world, has laid the foundation for the AI Revolution in India.

Announcing its celebratory initiatives, the company said: "To celebrate this achievement and our 9th anniversary, Jio is rolling out an exciting array of initiatives, including a weekend of unlimited fun, a month-long special offer, and year-round surprises designed to delight our users and enhance their digital experiences."

Offers for Mobile SIM Users:

1. Anniversary Weekend with Unlimited Data:

During the ongoing weekend of 5th to 7th September (Friday, Saturday, Sunday), all 5G smartphone users can enjoy unlimited 5G data, regardless of their current plan. Likewise, all 4G smartphone users can enjoy unlimited 4G data (3GB/day FUP limit) by opting for the Rs 38 data add-on.

Also Read: Jio Starter Pack Rs 349 for Prepaid Users: Benefits Worth Rs 2,600 Detailed

2. Anniversary Month with Rs 349 Celebration Plan

Jio has rebranded its existing Rs 349 starter plan as the Celebration Plan with bundled benefits. From September 5 to October 5, on all long-term plans of 2GB per day and above, customers can enjoy unlimited 5G data, 2 percent extra digital gold via Jio Gold by Jio Finance, and celebration vouchers worth Rs 3,000.

Also Read: Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Jio to Offer Up to 2 Percent Free Gold on Purchases for JioFinance and MyJio Users

These vouchers include a one-month JioHotstar subscription, one-month JioSaavn Pro with unlimited caller tunes, three-month Zomato Gold membership, six-month Netmeds First subscription, Reliance Digital 100 percent RC cashback, AJIO fashion deals, and EaseMyTrip travel benefits. Additionally, subscribers can enjoy a two-month free trial of JioHome.

Jio mentioned that these benefits extend to all postpaid customers as well. Users already on 2GB per day long-term plans or on plans below Rs 349 can add a Rs 100 pack to access the above benefits.

3. One Month Free in Anniversary Year

Additionally, Jio users can get the 13th month free on completing 12 on-time monthly recharges of Rs 349. "Jio will keep introducing exciting new services and benefits for our valued customers," the company said.

Also Read: Jio Launches 50-Days Free Trial Offer for New and Existing Users

Offers for New JioHome Users

Reliance Jio has rolled out a special Rs 1,200 Celebration Plan for new JioHome users as part of its anniversary month celebrations, valid from September 5 to October 5.

The offer provides a two-month new JioHome connection at Rs 1,200 (inclusive of GST), bringing with it access to over 1,000 TV channels, 30 Mbps unlimited data, subscription to over 12 OTT platforms including JioHotstar, a WiFi-6 router, and a 4K Smart Set Top Box.

As additional benefits, subscribers will also receive a two-month Amazon Prime Lite subscription, Jio Gold by Jio Finance with 2 percent extra digital gold, along with celebration vouchers worth Rs 3,000, featuring discounts and subscriptions across popular platforms.

Also Read: JioHome by Reliance Jio: Plans, Benefits, and Offers for May 2025

About Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited

According to the official release, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, a subsidiary of Jio Platforms Limited, has built a world-class, all-IP, data-strong future-proof network using 4G LTE and 5G technologies. It is the only network conceived as a Mobile Video Network from the ground up. The network is future-ready and can be easily upgraded to support even more data, as technologies advance to 6G and beyond.

Internet or Cached Data: The Internet or Just Cached Data: What Are Users Actually Using?

"Jio has brought transformational changes in the Indian digital services space to enable the vision of Digital India for 1.4 billion Indians and propel India into global leadership in the digital economy. It has created an eco-system comprising of network, devices, applications and content, service experience, and affordable tariffs for everyone to live the Jio Digital Life," the release said.