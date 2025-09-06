telcos concerned over cnap

Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) in India are concerned about the calling name presentation (CNAP) implementation. It is becauses there are no clear rules around the deployment of the technology. CNAP is the government's decision to reduce phishing, spam calls and more. For the unaware, the CNAP is a technology which will does a job similar to what Truecaller does. Whenever you receive a call, the screen would show the name of the person you are calling.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Best Seller Non-Stop Hero Plans

However, the telcos are concerned about the implementation of the technology. Firstly, this tech won't work for 2G users. Secondly, some times it haappens that family members take the SIM for their children, or other family members. In that scenario also, the actual name won't be reflected when the call is made.

The government needs to set some ground rules for the telcos with the help of the regulator so that these concerns can be addressed. The CNAP can also lead to increase call connection times, as per the telcos. It is because this will be on top of the network layer. The telcos are concerned about the implementation because it will also increase their cost for the consumers.