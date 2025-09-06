Telcos Concerned Over CNAP

Reported by Tanuja K 0

The telcos are concerned about the implementation of the technology. Firstly, this tech won't work for 2G users. Secondly, some times it haappens that family members take the SIM for their children, or other family members.

Highlights

  • Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) in India are concerned about the calling name presentation (CNAP) implementation.
  • It is becauses there are no clear rules around the deployment of the technology.
  • CNAP is the government's decision to reduce phishing, spam calls and more.

Follow Us

telcos concerned over cnap

Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) in India are concerned about the calling name presentation (CNAP) implementation. It is becauses there are no clear rules around the deployment of the technology. CNAP is the government's decision to reduce phishing, spam calls and more. For the unaware, the CNAP is a technology which will does a job similar to what Truecaller does. Whenever you receive a call, the screen would show the name of the person you are calling.




Read More - Vodafone Idea Best Seller Non-Stop Hero Plans

However, the telcos are concerned about the implementation of the technology. Firstly, this tech won't work for 2G users. Secondly, some times it haappens that family members take the SIM for their children, or other family members. In that scenario also, the actual name won't be reflected when the call is made.

The government needs to set some ground rules for the telcos with the help of the regulator so that these concerns can be addressed. The CNAP can also lead to increase call connection times, as per the telcos. It is because this will be on top of the network layer. The telcos are concerned about the implementation because it will also increase their cost for the consumers.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Sam :

I infer that port your sim if you want to use 5G.

Vodafone Idea Brings 5G in Kolkata

Sam :

They are now providing validity like chips packet, In future if telecom start offering validity like 67.3 days then don't…

BSNL Rs 485 Plans Offers 72 Days Validity and More

TheAndroidFreak :

It's for you only. Not for the rest of India.

Vodafone Idea Brings 5G in Kolkata

rahul_yadav :

Lava should make their own custom Rom like other brand does Samsung (One UI), Xiaomi (Hyper OS), Vivo (Color OS)…

Lava Bold N1 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

Faraz :

After One UI 7 update, and bunch of office/work related apps. My phone was not managing RAM and as soon…

Lava Bold N1 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments