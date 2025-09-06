Vodafone Idea Best Seller Non-Stop Hero Plans

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has two best-seller non-stop hero plans available for the users. These two plans cost Rs 649 and Rs 979. The two plans are available for customers in all telecom circles of India. The Non-Stop Hero plans were introduced by Vi to capture a larger market share in India. For the unaware, with the Non-Stop Hero plans, users get unlimited 4G data along with unlimited 5G data if the users are under 5G coverage and have an eligible device. Let's take a look at the two prepaid plans offed by Vodafone Idea in the category which are termed as best seller.

Vodafone Idea Rs 649 and Rs 979 Prepaid Plans

Vodafone Idea's Rs 649 plan comes with unlimited data, both 4G and 5G (however, the highspeed data is capped at 300GB), and the validity of this plan is 56 days. The users also, of course, get unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day with the plan. There are no more add-on benefits.

What's differenet with the Rs 979 plan?

Well, the Rs 979 plan from Vodafone Idea comes with 84 days of service validity, and offers unlimited data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. Note that the high-speed data here is also capped at 300GB. There's also an OTT (over-the-top) subscription bundled with this plan which is Vi Movies & TV.

Users are eligible to get access to content from 19 different OTT platforms with this plan for 84 days. Apart from these two prepaid plans, there are more Non-Stop Hero plans offered by Vodafone Idea. The base plan offered in this category is the Rs 365 option. This is the cheapest plan in the category and it comes with 28 days of service validity for the users.