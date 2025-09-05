Vodafone Idea Data Vouchers that Offer JioHotstar

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Vodafone Idea's JioHotstar data vouchers start at Rs 101. The Rs 101 Vodafone Idea data voucher comes with 30 days of validity, and 5GB of data. The JioHotstar Mobile subscription bundled with the plan comes with one month validity.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom opertor, has three data vouchers that offer JioHotstar to the customers.
  • These three data vouchers cost Rs 101, Rs 151, and Rs 169.
  • The Rs 101 plan is the cheapest data voucher here.

Follow Us

vodafone idea data jiohotstar

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the country’s third-largest telecom operator, has introduced three prepaid data vouchers that come bundled with a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. Priced at Rs 101, Rs 151 and Rs 169, these add-on packs are aimed at customers seeking additional data alongside their existing plans. The Rs 101 voucher is the most affordable among the three. Since these are add-on vouchers, users are required to have an active base prepaid plan to avail the benefits.




Read More - Vodafone Idea Brings 5G in Kolkata

Vodafone Idea JioHotstar Data Vouchers

Vodafone Idea's JioHotstar data vouchers start at Rs 101. The Rs 101 Vodafone Idea data voucher comes with 30 days of validity, and 5GB of data. The JioHotstar Mobile subscription bundled with the plan comes with one month validity.

Vodafone Idea's Rs 151 data voucher comes with 90 days of validity. The data bundled with the plan is 4GB and the plan comes with JioHotstar Mobile subscription for three months.

Vodafone Idea's Rs 169 data voucher comes with 90 days of validity. The data bundled with the plan is 8GB and the plan comes with JioHotstar Mobile subscription for three months.

Read More - Reliance Jio 5G SmartLane Announced: Details Here

There are more data vouchers offered by Vi which come bundled with OTT (over-the-top) benefits. Then there's a Rs 95 data voucher pack. This plan comes with 4GB of data, and fourteen days of validity. It comes with SonyLIV Mobile subscription for 28 days.

Then there's the Rs 154 pack. That pack comes with 2GB of data, and it comes with one month of validity. The plan comes with the OTT benefit of ZEE5, SonyLIV, Lionsgate Play, SunNXT, Fancode, MX Player, Atrangi, Klikk, Chaupal, Manorama Max, NammaFlix, AddaTimes, Kanncha Lannka, PlayFlix, Distro TV, Shemaroo Me, YuppTV, NexGTv, and Pocket Films.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Anonymous :

For Vi, the IP shown is for home state only unlike airtel and jio which assign roaming state IP. Due…

Vodafone Idea Brings 5G in Kolkata

Archi :

Vi Rs. 470 or Rs. 509 plan

Jio Still Offers a Value Pack Better than Peers

Archi :

Arre bas bas....inhe ideas mat do. BSNL ka Rs. 149 ka landline wala plan dikha ke incoming only plan justify…

Jio Still Offers a Value Pack Better than Peers

Archi :

Jio isn't the 2nd operator in the world doing this. Singtel Singapore is already doing this with its 5G+ Priority…

Reliance Jio 5G SmartLane Announced: Details Here

rahul_yadav :

I’ve already said that if BSNL needs to increase their prices a little to run on their own I’m okay…

BSNL Extends Re 1 Plan Offer

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments