vodafone idea brings 5g in kolkata

Reported by Tanuja K

TelecomTalk has previously shared that Vi was testing 5G in Kolkata. The company will be offering 5G with plans starting at Rs 299. The telco's 5G was recently launched in Indore.

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has launched 5G service in Kolkata. Just a few days back, Vi launched 5G in Siliguri. This is the second city in West Bengal where Vi has launched 5G. The telco is working to improve network experience for customers in Vi. Now 850 new sites have been installed by Vi across Kolkata and Rest of Bengal.




TelecomTalk has previously shared that Vi was testing 5G in Kolkata. The company will be offering 5G with plans starting at Rs 299. The telco's 5G was recently launched in Indore. Now, it is available in - Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Mysuru, Nagpur, Nashik, Pune, Chandigarh, Patna, Jaipur, Sonipat, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Meerut, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Vishakhapatnam, Tirumala, Madurai, Agra, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Indore and Siliguri.

"As we launch Vi 5G in Kolkata, we are excited to bring the future of connectivity to this City of Joy. With our next-gen 5G alongside our robust 4G services, we aim to provide more options and an enhanced experience to our users. We are committed to systematically expanding our 5G footprint across West Bengal, in line with growing demand and 5G handset adoption," Sovan Mukherjee, Business Head, Kolkata and Rest of Bengal, Vodafone Idea.

Vodafone Idea has partnered with Nokia to deploy advanced, energy-efficient infrastructure and implemented AI-powered Self-Organizing Networks (SON) to automatically optimize network performance.

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

