Tecno Pova Slim 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

Tecno Pova Slim 5G was just launched in India. It is the world's slimmest 3D curved 5G smartphone, and it weighs only 156 grams. Apart from the slimness, the device also comes with the world's first Dynamic Mood Light Design. In the connectivity department, the phone comes with support for 5G+ Carrier Aggregation (CA), 4x4 MIMO, and dual-SIM dual active support. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the Tecno Pova Slim 5G.

Tecno Pova Slim 5G Price in India

Tecno Pova Slim 5G will be available in three colours - Cool Black, Slim White, and Sky Blue. It is priced at Rs 19,999 and it comes with 8GB+128GB. The device will be available for users from September 8, 2025.

Tecno Pova Slim 5G Specifications in India

Tecno Pova Slim 5G comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D Curved AMOLED display with support for 144Hz refresh rate, 4500nits peak brightness, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The device comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on top of the screen, IP64 rating, and military grade MIL-STD 810H protection.

The Pova Slim 5G comes with Ella AI, Tecno's smart assistant with Indian language support. With functions like AI Call Assistant, AI Writing, AI Image Editing, Circle to Search, and Privacy Blurring, Ella AI makes the device smarter, more intuitive, and personalised for Indian users, ticking all the boxes with productivity, fun, and safety features.