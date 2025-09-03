OPPO Enco Buds 3 Pro Launched in India: Price and Specs

OPPO has just launched the Enco Buds 3 Pro in India. The OPPO Enco Buds 3 Pro are powered by 12.4mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers. They can deliver deep bass and balanced sound to the users. The earphones will feature a 560mAh battery with support for 54 hours of total listening. In each of the earbuds, there's a 58mAh cell with up to 12 hours of performance support. The charging for the earbuds is quite fast. Users can get 10 minutes of charge in just four hours of use only. The batteries are TUV Rheinland certified.

The OPPO Enco Buds 3 Pro support AAC Codec, SBC Codec, and dual-device connection along with Google Fast Pair. There's also support for Bluetooth 5.4. Further, the earbuds support intuitive touch controls. The earbuds carry IP55 rating for water and dust resistance. There's also support for double tap gestures on OPPO phones which are running on ColorOS 12 or later version.

The Enco Buds 3 Pro are available in India for Rs 1,799. There are two colours - Glaze White and Graphite Grey. The consumers can start purchasing these earbuds from September 2, 2025 and avail a discount of Rs 200 with bank cards.