iphone 8 plus listed as vintage product

Apple's iPhone 8 Plus has now been marked as a vintage product by Apple. This is right ahead of the launch of iPhone 17 series. The iPhone 17 series will be unveiled on September 9, 2025 globally. The iPhone 8 and iPhone X were launched in 2017, and were already marked vintage by the brand. The iPhone 8 Plus has now joined the list. Along with this, Apple has marked other products obsolete.

These are Macs we are talking about. The 11-inch MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and 15-inch MacBook Pro have been declared obsolete. Note that these Macs are from the 2017 era. Their service and repairs will be limited globally. Note that amongst the iPhone 8 Plus variants, the 128GB variant is yet to be included in the vintage list.

The iPhone 8 Plus was launched in 2017 for a starting price of Rs 73,000 with 64GB internal storage. The phone was later discontinued in 2020, largely because of the arrival of the iPhone 12 series.

The iPhone 8 Plus was known for being a particularly large iPhone (not many iPhones of that size were around in the market at that point). Stay tuned for the launch of the iPhone 17 series in India.

Apple keeps updating its vintage product list reguarly. If you have a vintage product from the company, its resale value dives and its service options/parts stop becoming easily available at Apple stores and official/authorised service centers from the company.