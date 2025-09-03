Samsung Exynos 2600 Ready for Mass Production Now: Report

Reported by Tanuja K 0

samsung exynos 2600 ready for mass production

Samsung's Exynos 2600 is now ready for mass production. This is a 2nm based chip and it is being said that it is focused on heat management. This will be Samsung's attempt to get market share back in the premium smartphone segment. The chip has also been spotted on different benchmarking platforms. The 2nm chip from Samsung is expected to deliver superior performance compared to its predecessor.




The Exynos 2600 is the first mobile chip announced by Samsung which is built on the 2nm GAA process. Samsung's Exynos chips are not the first or go to chips for brands when they are looking for flagship chips. This is due to many issues, but now, the company is looking to change it. Samsung has focused on ensuring that the chip can stay as cool as possible.

For this, the platform will feature Heat Pass Block, designed to manage overheating issues which have plagued Samsung's Exynos chips in the past. The Exynos 2600's prime core is clocked at 3.8 GHz and it has three performance cores running at up to 3.26 GHz while the other six cores operate at 2.76 GHz.

At least some of the models of the Galaxy S26 series expected to be unveiled next year are likely to feature this new chip from Samsung. It will be interesting to see if the company can also find other buyers.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

