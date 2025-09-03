Jio Haptik Launches WhatsApp AI Agents Starting at Rs 10000

Reported by Tanuja K

The agentic AI platform will allow SMBs to use voice AI agent capabilities, enabling automation in business operations.

  • Reliance Jio's subsidiary Jio Haptik has launched WhatsApp AI agents for the enterprises along with small and medium businesses (SMBs).
  • These agents are priced starting at Rs 10,000.
  • This is an in-house solution from the company.

Reliance Jio's subsidiary Jio Haptik has launched WhatsApp AI agents for the enterprises along with small and medium businesses (SMBs). These agents are priced starting at Rs 10,000. This is an in-house solution from the company. The agentic AI platform will allow SMBs to use voice AI agent capabilities, enabling automation in business operations. For example, a small clinic using these agents would be able to take appointments round the clock without the need of a receptionist. The agents would also be able to answer queries around courses from educational insititutes instantly, even outside office hours.




This will allow SMBs in saving costs on employees. This will allow thousands and lakhs of SMBs across the country to benefit from automation.

Ahshad Jussawalla, CEO of Haptik, said, "Since WhatsApp is already the primary channel for most SMBs to interact with their customers, launching these AI Agents on WhatsApp makes them the most accessible and relevant tools for this segment."

As per the chief executive, this solution has helped businesses in solving 80% of their repetitive customer support queries. This has also helped with 20-25% increase in lead-to-sale conversions. The company is aiming to onboard 3 to 5 lakh SMBs over the next 24 months for this solution.

