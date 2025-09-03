Vodafone Idea Rolls Out 5G Services in Indore After Siliguri



Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced the launch of its 5G services in Indore starting Wednesday, September 3, 2025. This follows the launch of 5G services in Siliguri on August 25, 2025. With this, Indore becomes the first city in Madhya Pradesh to receive Vi 5G, while Siliguri marks Vi's debut in West Bengal. "The expansion is part of Vi's ongoing 5G rollout across multiple cities, in its 17 priority circles where it has acquired 5G spectrum," Vodafone Idea announced on Tuesday, September 2, 2025.

Introductory Unlimited 5G Data Offer

Vi users in both cities with 5G-enabled devices can access high-speed connectivity. As an introductory offer, the company is providing unlimited 5G data on plans starting at Rs 299, enabling users to experience high-definition streaming, gaming, video conferencing, faster downloads, and real-time cloud access.

Expanding 5G Footprint

Vi on Tuesday said it previously introduced 5G services in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Mysuru, Nagpur, Nashik, Pune, Chandigarh, Patna, Jaipur, Sonipat, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Meerut, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Vishakhapatnam, Tirumala, Madurai, Agra, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Siliguri.

Leadership Speaks on the 5G Launch

Commenting on the launch, Kavita Nadkarni, Business Head – Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Vodafone Idea, said: "As we launch Vi 5G in Indore, we are excited to bring the future of connectivity to Madhya Pradesh. With our next-gen 5G alongside our robust 4G services, we aim to provide more options and an enhanced experience to our users. We are committed to systematically expanding our 5G footprint across Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh circle, in line with growing demand and 5G handset adoption."

Commenting on the launch, Sovan Mukherjee, Business Head – Kolkata and Rest of Bengal, Vodafone Idea, said: "As we launch Vi 5G in Siliguri, we are excited to bring the future of connectivity to West Bengal. With our next-gen 5G alongside our robust 4G services, we aim to provide more options and an enhanced experience to our users. We are committed to systematically expanding our 5G footprint across the state of West Bengal, in line with growing demand and 5G handset adoption."

Partnership with Ericsson and Nokia

In two separate announcements, Vi said that it has partnered with Ericsson for Indore and Nokia for Siliguri to deploy advanced, energy-efficient infrastructure, and has implemented AI-powered Self-Organizing Networks (SON) to automatically optimize network performance.

Network Upgrades in MP and Chhattisgarh

In parallel with its 5G rollout, Vi has significantly upgraded its 4G network in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Vi said it has deployed 900 MHz spectrum on more than 6,600 sites to strengthen indoor coverage as well as upgraded 1800 MHz spectrum capacity on over 11,500 sites. To enhance coverage, Vi has also added over 1600 new sites in the region. "These upgrades implemented over 15 months from April 2024 to June 2025 have led to a 52 percent capacity increase in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh," Vi said in an official release on September 2, 2025.

Network Upgrades in Kolkata and RoB

Similarly, Vi said it has "significantly upgraded its 4G network across Kolkata and Rest of Bengal circles." To strengthen indoor coverage, Vi deployed 900 MHz spectrum on more than 2,400 sites in Kolkata and 5,400 sites in the Rest of Bengal circle. Additionally, Vi has installed over 850 new sites across Kolkata and Rest of Bengal. These upgrades implemented from April 2024 to June 2025 have led to a 16 percent capacity increase in Kolkata and 15 percent in Rest of Bengal, Vi announced on August 25, 2025.