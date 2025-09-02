BSNL Plan Under Rs 200 that Comes with 28 Days Validity

BSNL's Rs 199 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. The service validity of this plan is 28 days. BSNL offers this plan in every telecom circle.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has a pprepaid plan under Rs 200 which comes with 28 days of service validity.
  • This plan costs Rs 199 only.
  • It is an old plan meant to corner consumers who want cheaper services and aren't getting them from the private telcos.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has a pprepaid plan under Rs 200 which comes with 28 days of service validity. This plan costs Rs 199 only. It is an old plan meant to corner consumers who want cheaper services and aren't getting them from the private telcos. The private telcos also offer plans under Rs 200, but these plans from the operators rarely come for about 28 days of service validity or even enough data. The plan from BSNL we are talking about not only offers 28 days of service validity, but also gives plenty of data to the users. Let's check it out.




BSNL Rs 199 Prepaid Plan

BSNL's Rs 199 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. The service validity of this plan is 28 days. BSNL offers this plan in every telecom circle. Comparatively, with Jio, the Rs 189 plan offers 28 days of service validity too, but it only offers a total of 2GB data and 300 SMS along with unlimited voice calling.

BSNL is also working to improve its networks and bring VoWi-Fi support in the near future as well. This will ensure that these plans from BSNL become great value for the consumers.

