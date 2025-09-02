Indus Towers to Expand into African Markets

Reported by Kripa B

Company to enter Nigeria, Uganda, and Zambia as part of its global growth strategy.

Highlights

  • Indus Towers to expand operations beyond India for the first time.
  • Nigeria, Uganda, and Zambia chosen as priority African markets.
  • Portfolio of 251,773 towers reinforces its industry leadership.

Indus Towers Limited announced on Tuesday that its board has approved the company's entry into select African markets as part of its global expansion strategy. The initial focus will be on Nigeria, Uganda and Zambia, regions identified as offering strong potential for growth in telecom infrastructure.

Board Approves Global Expansion Plan

"Indus Towers Limited today announced that its Board of Directors, at a meeting held earlier in the day, reviewed and deliberated on strategic opportunities to expand the Company's footprint across select international markets," the exchange filing stated on September 2, 2025.

Leveraging Partnership with Bharti Airtel

"These markets offer attractive prospects for revenue diversification, operational scalability, and long-term value creation," the company said. Indus Towers plans to leverage its robust financial position and strategic relationship with anchor customer Bharti Airtel to establish a strong and competitive presence in these regions. It will also continue evaluating expansion opportunities in other African markets where Airtel already operates.

Aligned with India's Push for Global Expansion

The company noted that the plan aligns with the Indian government's push for domestic enterprises to expand globally and evolve into multinational entities. The proposal remains subject to necessary regulatory approvals and compliance with local laws.

"The Board's approval to enter international markets in Africa unlocks our vision for long-term sustainable growth and value creation for our shareholders," said Indus Towers Managing Director and CEO Prachur Sah. "By leveraging our expertise in delivering innovative and cost-effective solutions, we are well-positioned to differentiate ourselves in Africa's fast-growing telecom market and emerge as the preferred tower company."

Indus Towers

Indus Towers Limited is a provider of passive telecom infrastructure. It deploys, owns, and manages telecom towers and communication structures for various mobile operators. According to the statement, the company has a portfolio of 251,773 telecom towers, making it one of the largest tower infrastructure providers in India, with a presence in all 22 telecom circles.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.







