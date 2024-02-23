Indus Towers Launches R&D Labs for Green Energy Solutions With IIT Madras

Indus Towers partners with IIT Madras to establish Research and Development Laboratories focusing on Green Hydrogen and Battery Management System with Solar Integration, promoting sustainable energy solutions.

Highlights

  • Solar-powered hydrogen generation system showcased for 100 percent green hydrogen production.
  • Battery Engineering Lab developed for safe and reliable battery performance.
  • Inaugurated by Chief Regulatory Officer and CSR at Indus Towers, in the presence of IIT Madras faculty.

Indus Towers said it has recently launched Research and Development Laboratories, focusing on Green Hydrogen and Battery Management System with Solar Integration, at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Campus, as part of its CSR engagement program. These labs, launched in association with IIT Madras, were inaugurated by Manoj Kumar Singh, Chief Regulatory Officer and CSR at Indus Towers, in the presence of Professor Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Dean of Global Engagement, and Professor R. Sarathi, Dean of Planning at IIT Madras.

Focus on Green Hydrogen and Battery Management

Indus Towers said the objective is to create a solar-powered hydrogen generation system, utilizing fuel cells to power the load. The Green Hydrogen Microgrid showcases 100 percent green hydrogen production through monocrystalline solar panels, alkaline/PEM electrolyzers, and PEM fuel cells.




Also Read: Indus Towers and IOC Phinergy Partner to Pilot Zero-Emission Energy Systems

In parallel, the Battery Engineering Lab, with the development of a Battery Management System (BMS), ensures safe and reliable battery performance in diverse applications.

This project reflects accurate state estimations for the Battery Pack, lifespan prediction, and effective thermal control, catering to the widespread use of rechargeable Li-ion batteries across industries, Indus Towers added.

Commitment to Sustainability

Manoj Kumar Singh, Chief Regulatory Officer and CSR at Indus Towers said, "Indus Towers' Corporate Social Responsibility is focused to maximize the ratio of renewable energy mix over fossil fuels. We are committed to supporting R&D towards newer sources of energy under our Flagship CSR Program – Pragati."

Reiterating the importance of these R&D initiatives, Prof. Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean of Alumni and Corporate Relations, said, "These state-of-the-art labs at IIT Madras represent a significant step towards a more sustainable future."

