Indus Towers Marks Third Consecutive Quarter With Tower Additions

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Indus Towers reports a 6.4 percent YoY revenue boost and a turnaround from previous losses in Q3 FY23. CEO Prachur Sah highlights robust operational performance and strategic investments for future growth.

Highlights

  • Net profit of Rs 1,541 crores, an improvement from the previous year's loss of Rs 708 crores.
  • Return on Capital Employed spikes to 19.2 percent, up from 12.5 percent YoY.
  • CEO Prachur Sah anticipates growth opportunities from network expansion and 5G rollouts.

Follow Us

Indus Towers Marks Third Consecutive Quarter With Tower Additions
Indus Towers today announced its consolidated results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2023, with revenue for the quarter at Rs 7,199 crores, up 6.4 percent Year on Year. The company reported a net profit of Rs 1,541 crores, compared to a loss of Rs 708 crores in the previous year, in an announcement on Tuesday.

Also Read: Indus Towers Hails Telecom Bill 2023 for Addressing Industry Concerns




Tower Base

Indus said the consolidated EBITDA was at Rs 3,622 Crores, up 205.4 percent Y-o-Y, representing an operating margin of 50.3 percent.

The company reported a total macro tower base of 211,775 with a closing sharing factor of 1.70, marking the third consecutive quarter of record tower additions.

The Return on Capital Employed improved to 19.2 percent compared to 12.5 percent on a Y-o-Y basis. Q3 FY23 had an impact of Rs 2,270 crores due to a provision for doubtful debts and Rs 493 crores from an exceptional item, Indus Towers said.

Prachur Sah, Managing Director, and CEO of Indus Towers Limited, said: “Our third consecutive quarter of record tower additions demonstrated our robust operational performance. This was mirrored in the strong financial performance, which was further supplemented by steady collections.

Also Read: Indus Towers Reaches Landmark of 200,000 Macro Towers Across India

"We expect our major customer's focus on its network expansion and the ongoing 5G rollouts to continue yielding growth opportunities for us in the near term. Our timely investments to capitalize on these opportunities will generate long-term returns for our shareholders," Prachur Sah added.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Girish Gowda :

First Airtel should worry about themselves because VI has a bigger and better network than Airtel.

Vi Doesn't Exist in Large Parts of the Country: Sunil…

Aarav :

I'm not running away from truth. Out of 7,000 invitations, about 3000 are for VIPs. Invitations have also been sent…

Vodafone Idea Enhances Network Capacity in Ayodhya

Rupesh :

Running away from truth and reality won't help anybody. From sometime bringing out truth has become a big NO in…

Vodafone Idea Enhances Network Capacity in Ayodhya

pratulk09 :

Finally, Jio installed AirFiber at my place. Speeds are as promised. Only issue is the 1000GB limit. There should have…

Jio AirFiber Now Available in 3939 Towns in India

Aarav :

Read the penultimate paragraph again. It's been done to cater to the needs of lakhs of devotees who would visit…

Vodafone Idea Enhances Network Capacity in Ayodhya

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments