Airtel’s Only 90 Days Validity Prepaid Plan Explained

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, has just one prepaid plan that comes with a validity of 90 days. Indian users are mostly accustomed to recharging with plans that come with 28, 56, and 84 days of service validity. Thus a plan with 90 days of validity is a strange sighting for users. Airtel customers who want to recharge with a 90-day prepaid plan can go for the Rs 779 plan. This is not a new plan, however. It does offer the benefit of unlimited 5G to the customers. Let's check out the benefits of this plan.









Read More - Airtel Family Postpaid Plans Start at Rs 599 Only

Bharti Airtel 90 Days Prepaid Plan Benefits

Bharti Airtel's 90-day prepaid plan costs Rs 779. It offers customers 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and Airtel Thanks benefits. The Airtel Thanks benefits include Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, Wynk Music, and unlimited 5G data.

Airtel customers across India can recharge with this prepaid plan. Post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data, the speed drops to 64 Kbps. If you don't want this 90-day service validity plan, and instead want the plans with 84 days validity, well, then you have a buffet of options from Airtel.

Read More - Airtel Says Get Fiber Over AirFiber if Available in Your Area

You can also check out the 60-day and 30-day validity prepaid plans from the telco. The 60-day plan costs Rs 519 while the 30 days plan costs Rs 489. The Rs 519 plan also offers the same benefits as the Rs 779 plan. There's also a monthly plan that costs Rs 509 but this one offers lump-sum data to the customers. The great thing is that all of these plans are available throughout India and offer customers unlimited 5G data at no additional cost.

Airtel customers just need to go to the Airtel Thanks app to claim the unlimited 5G data offer every time they recharge with an eligible plan.