OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R Have Finally Launched in India, Here’s What You Get

OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 12 series in India, which has two smartphones - OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R. Both are 5G phones and will be successor to the OnePlus 11 series. The specifications of the OnePlus 12 were no secret to tech fans. The phone's design has been unveiled along with some key details by the company. Today, however, we have learnt the price of the devices. OnePlus has unveiled both smartphones at the "Smooth Beyond Belief" event at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Before checking the price, let's go through the devices' specifications.









OnePlus 12 5G Specifications

OnePlus 12 5G packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 internal storage with the option to expand the RAM further virtually. There's a 6.82-inch 2K display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and LTPO technology to support adaptive refresh rate. The display can support a peak brightness of 4500nits.

The OnePlus 12 5G ships with a 5400mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. In the camera department, there's a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP Sony LYT-808 image sensor, a 64MP 3x telephoto camera, and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies, there's a 32MP sensor at the front. You will get the fourth-generation Hasselblad camera system with the OnePlus 12 5G.

There's a Type-C port in the phone. Check out our review of the phone shortly to check out more details of the phone.

OnePlus 12R 5G Specifications

The OnePlus 12R 5G features a 6.78-inch display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 4500nits peak brightness. There's a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, there's a 16MP sensor at the front. The device packs a 5500mAh battery, the largest any OnePlus phone has ever featured. It supports 100W wired charging and as per OnePlus, can charge from 1-100% in just 27 minutes.

This device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

OnePlus 12 Series Price

The OnePlus 12 is set to release in two configurations: the 12/256GB variant, priced at Rs 64,999, and the 16/512GB option, priced at Rs 69,999. Both variants will be available for purchase starting at 12 PM on January 30.

Similarly, the OnePlus 12R will come in two options: the 8/128GB model at Rs 39,999 and the 16/256GB variant at Rs 45,999. The OnePlus 12R is scheduled to go on sale at 12 PM on February 6.