A1 Austria Acquires VX Fiber in Dietach

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

A1 has acquired VX Fiber's fiber-optic infrastructure in Dietach, integrating 30 km of network and 1,500 premises into A1's extensive fiber network.

Highlights

  • A1 expands its fiber-optic reach with the acquisition of VX Fiber's infrastructure.
  • Dietach residents to benefit from A1's comprehensive fiber optic services.
  • Existing broadband contracts remain unaffected after the network takeover.

Follow Us

A1 Austria Acquires VX Fiber in Dietach
Austrian subsidiary of A1 Telekom Austria Group, A1, has announced the acquisition of the fibre-optic infrastructure of VX Fiber in Dietach, Upper Austria. With this acquisition, approximately 30 kilometres of fiber-optic network and 1,500 households and businesses in Dietach will be integrated into A1's fiber-optic network, according to a recent announcement by the A1 Group. Existing broadband contracts in Dietach will remain intact after the network takeover.

Also Read: A1 Group to Add Netflix to Its Service Portfolio Across Multiple Markets




Cooperation with VX Fiber

A1 Austria commented on the cooperation with VX Fiber, stating, "We are pleased that we can expand Austria's largest fibre optic network with the purchase of the expanded network in Dietach. This will give households and businesses in the municipality the opportunity to use A1's comprehensive fibre optic offerings and services in the future. By investing in the digital infrastructure, A1 is taking responsibility and driving forward the digitalisation of Austria."

VX Fiber said, "We are proud to continue to be the network operator in Dietach as part of a larger and long-term cooperation with A1. Of course, nothing will change for our customers in terms of network operation and existing Internet provider contracts."

Broadband Connectivity

Claiming its fibre-optic network to be the largest broadband network in Austria, spanning over 73,000 kilometres, A1 boasts of connecting over 700,000 households to its network via FTTH/B. The collaboration between A1 and VX Fiber now enables approximately 1,500 premises in Dietach to order A1 products via the A1 fiber-optic network, in addition to the existing regional providers.

Also Read: America Movil Boosts Stake in Telekom Austria to 58 Percent

An official statement mentioned that with this takeover, A1 is utilising VX Fiber's Open Access platform for the first time, allowing other providers to deliver their products alongside A1.

VX Fiber is a digital infrastructure specialist with over 20 years of experience in building and operating open-access fibre FTTP (Fiber to the Premises) networks.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Girish Gowda :

First Airtel should worry about themselves because VI has a bigger and better network than Airtel.

Vi Doesn't Exist in Large Parts of the Country: Sunil…

Aarav :

I'm not running away from truth. Out of 7,000 invitations, about 3000 are for VIPs. Invitations have also been sent…

Vodafone Idea Enhances Network Capacity in Ayodhya

Rupesh :

Running away from truth and reality won't help anybody. From sometime bringing out truth has become a big NO in…

Vodafone Idea Enhances Network Capacity in Ayodhya

pratulk09 :

Finally, Jio installed AirFiber at my place. Speeds are as promised. Only issue is the 1000GB limit. There should have…

Jio AirFiber Now Available in 3939 Towns in India

Aarav :

Read the penultimate paragraph again. It's been done to cater to the needs of lakhs of devotees who would visit…

Vodafone Idea Enhances Network Capacity in Ayodhya

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments