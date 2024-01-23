A1 Austria Acquires VX Fiber in Dietach



Austrian subsidiary of A1 Telekom Austria Group, A1, has announced the acquisition of the fibre-optic infrastructure of VX Fiber in Dietach, Upper Austria. With this acquisition, approximately 30 kilometres of fiber-optic network and 1,500 households and businesses in Dietach will be integrated into A1's fiber-optic network, according to a recent announcement by the A1 Group. Existing broadband contracts in Dietach will remain intact after the network takeover.

Cooperation with VX Fiber

A1 Austria commented on the cooperation with VX Fiber, stating, "We are pleased that we can expand Austria's largest fibre optic network with the purchase of the expanded network in Dietach. This will give households and businesses in the municipality the opportunity to use A1's comprehensive fibre optic offerings and services in the future. By investing in the digital infrastructure, A1 is taking responsibility and driving forward the digitalisation of Austria."

VX Fiber said, "We are proud to continue to be the network operator in Dietach as part of a larger and long-term cooperation with A1. Of course, nothing will change for our customers in terms of network operation and existing Internet provider contracts."

Broadband Connectivity

Claiming its fibre-optic network to be the largest broadband network in Austria, spanning over 73,000 kilometres, A1 boasts of connecting over 700,000 households to its network via FTTH/B. The collaboration between A1 and VX Fiber now enables approximately 1,500 premises in Dietach to order A1 products via the A1 fiber-optic network, in addition to the existing regional providers.

An official statement mentioned that with this takeover, A1 is utilising VX Fiber's Open Access platform for the first time, allowing other providers to deliver their products alongside A1.

VX Fiber is a digital infrastructure specialist with over 20 years of experience in building and operating open-access fibre FTTP (Fiber to the Premises) networks.