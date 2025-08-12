Vivo V60 5G Hands On

Vivo V60 5G has launched in India. The phone is the slimmest in the category of devices that have a 6500mAh battery. The Vivo V60 5G is IP68 and IP69 rated, meaning it can sustain even underwater or when it is raining. It feels like the phone has been specially designed to look super premium and feel very thin. This will allow the brand to sell aggressively via the offline retail fronts and partners as users there mostly rely on the feel and look of the phone. The camera already has a special focus on this phone, and we will talk more about the cameras in the near future, but right now, our focus is on the design.









Read More - Vivo V60 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

Vivo V60 5G Design

Vivo V60 5G is available in three colours - Mist Gray, Moonlit Blue, and Auspicious Gold. We will show you the gold colour variant here. Take a look below:

The Vivo V60 5G is thin and stylish. It isn't the lightest, but its weight is quite moderate, meaning you likely won't have any complaints. The design is aethetic, at least for the gray and the gold variants. The Moonlit Blue is an interesting variant. Its finish and look is not going to suit everyone's taste, but it will definitely be a standout. Whether it will be memorable or not is something time will tell us.

Read More - Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs