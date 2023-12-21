Indus Towers Hails Telecom Bill 2023 for Addressing Industry Concerns

We are optimistic that this bill will establish an effective adjudicating mechanism, playing a pivotal role in eliminating the burden of multiple levies, taxes, Right of Way challenges, and ensuring uniformity across the diverse landscape of India and ease of doing business.

Highlights

  • Recognition of telecom infrastructure as Critical Telecom Infrastructure.
  • Commitment to a non-discriminatory Right of Way grant.
  • De-linking Telecom Infrastructure from property taxes.

The recent Telecommunications Bill of 2023 aims to overhaul the outdated Indian Telegraph Act, which has governed the telecom sector for 138 years. The bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha by the Union Telecommunications Minister, is intended to amend and consolidate the law related to the development, expansion, and operation of telecommunication services and telecommunication networks, as well as the assignment of spectrum and other connected matters.

Indus Towers Applauds

Indian telecommunications infrastructure company offering passive infrastructure services to mobile network operators as well as other wireless services providers, Indus Towers MD and CEO Prachur Sah commended the Government for the Telecommunications Bill and its progressive provisions aimed at establishing a robust telecom network.

Prachur Sah said, "We welcome the recognition of the telecom infrastructure as Critical Telecom Infrastructure, ensuring network security with punitive consequences for damage We are optimistic that this bill will establish an effective adjudicating mechanism, playing a pivotal role in eliminating the burden of multiple levies, taxes, Right of Way (RoW) challenges, and ensuring uniformity across the diverse landscape of India and ease of doing business."

"The commitment through strong rules to a non-discriminatory RoW grant and e.g., de-linking Telecom Infrastructure from property taxes, No Coercive Action without permission from Central government, deployment of telecom infrastructure on private property on the basis of agreement between property owner and Infrastructure provider etc. will significantly contribute to building resilient telecom infrastructure which includes telecom towers. Overall, the bill promises a comprehensive approach, addressing industry concerns, promoting security, and fostering innovation," he added.

Key Industry Support

Various industry bodies, organisations, and companies, including the Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA), All India Fixed Internet Service Providers Association (AIFISPA), Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), Indian Space Association (ISpA), the CEO of Bharti Airtel, the CEO of Vodafone Idea (Vi), and the Chairman of Assocham National Digital Council, also hailed the Telecommunications Bill of 2023.

