Airtel Business Partners IntelliSmart for Powering up to 20 Million Smart Meters

Airtel forays into high-end applications with IntelliSmart Infrastructure, aiming to empower 20 million smart meters. The collaboration supports the Indian government's vision to digitize 250 million conventional meters.

Bharti Airtel has announced a strategic partnership with IntelliSmart Infrastructure to empower up to 20 million smart meters. This collaboration marks Airtel's foray into high-end applications, including Advanced Metering Infrastructure, meter data management systems, Cloud, and Analytics. Positioned as the largest deal in India's smart metering sector, it strengthens Airtel's role to offer end-to-end IoT solution for smart metering including Head end system, Meter data management system, Cloud and Analytics.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel IoT Integrated Platform Explained

Airtel's Foray into High-End Applications

Airtel Business (India) expressed, "We have further strengthened our market leadership as the largest IoT enabler in the country. IoT is one of the fastest-growing business segments for Airtel Business and, with this deal, we are now strategically positioned to play a pivotal role in driving the Govt. of India's vision of digitising 250 million conventional meters to smart meters. As we connect the devices across the country on our platform, we will exponentially grow our current IoT market share of 55.4 percent (as on Q1 FY23-24)."

Airtel IoT Hub

Airtel said its IoT offering includes its proprietary platform, "Airtel IoT Hub," which will help the utility track and monitor these smart meters with advanced analytics while maintaining extremely high reliability augmented with telco grade security. The IoT hub, deployed on Airtel's cloud, facilitates secure and seamless connectivity and management of billions of devices and applications.

Also Read: Airtel Partners With Secure Meters to Power 1.3 Million NB-IoT Smart Meters in Bihar

IntelliSmart Infrastructure expressed confidence in Airtel's role, stating, "As we set forward to implement one of India's largest portfolios of smart meters, we are relying on some of the most able and potent partners in the sector for various solution elements to support the successful deployment of our Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) solutions. We are confident that the on-boarding of Airtel as a strategic partner will be a significant step towards our goal of creating strong associations to strengthen our infrastructure solution with a resilient and secure cloud-hosted cellular communication network."

The Government of India has the ambitious vision of replacing 250 million conventional meters with Smart Meters in the next five years as part of the AMI initiative. Airtel IoT aims to play a key role in enabling this vision with unique capabilities, said the official release.

